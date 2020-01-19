Another cold day to start the working week

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Calhoun, Sac, Carroll, Crawford, Monona, Shelby and Harrison County from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – It was a very cold day in Siouxland today.

Many of us had highs in the low single digits, but the continuing wind made us all feel that temperatures were below zero for most of the day.

This colder weather will still be with us tomorrow.

Tonight will have a low in the low teens below zero.

The clouds start to grow and there is a chance that some thunderstorms will occur in the late hours of the night.

Monday could start with a flood of opportunities, but should end in the afternoon.

Monday’s high is in the low single digits.

On Tuesday, the clouds come up all day and the high finally warms up a bit, with temperatures reaching the top 20s.

Wednesday has a chance to spread, and the high will be above average, reaching the mid-1930s.

Rain and snow are possible on Wednesday evenings.

Thursday has a chance of snow, this chance of snow continues until Thursday evening and Friday.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid-1930s.

Friday’s high will be near 30.

The weekend is partly cloudy, with more heights close to 30.