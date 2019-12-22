Another breakdown, another loss of Sharks, but also some encouraging signs: The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Bob Boughner has been at work as an interim coach for the Sharks for just over a week. He already sounds a little exasperated.

"I feel a bit like a broken record sitting here," Boughner said after the Sharks' 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. "It's the same. Again, the results are what matters and we need the points."

Ever?

With the loss, their eighth in nine games this month, the Sharks remained trapped at 34 points and entered Sunday in a three-way tie for 13th and last place in the Western Conference.

Sharks have one last chance to at least head over to the Christmas holidays on a positive note, as they will receive the Vegas Golden Knights rivals on Sunday.

"I think we deserved better," said Shark forward Stefan Noesen, who scored in his first game with the Sharks since he was claimed Thursday. "It seems that this is the current trend at the moment, but once we find a way to close one, it will only get better. It's just getting the first one and starting."

To wear on Saturday night.

1. A solid effort is wasted: Boughner had a simple but encouraging message for Sharks between the second and third period of Saturday.

"I went out and said," We don't have to change much, "Boughner said. "Really, we don't really have to change much. Keep doing what we're doing. We're on top of the records. We're squeezing them. We're not giving them tickets."

Then?

"That big mistake hurt us," Boughner said.

With game 2-2, three Sharks players were trapped below the goal line when the Blues started a break in the other direction. With four St. Louis players carrying the ice, Erik Karlsson was caught with flat feet when Jaden Schwartz met Alex Pietrangelo with an exit pass.

With Ivan Barbashev surpassing Karlsson to create a 2 against 1, Pietrangelo skated in the confrontation circle to the right of the Sharks net and shot Martin Jones. The goal gave the Blues a 3-2 lead, and the Sharks never recovered.

"It's easy to say you can't let them score, but I thought we kept them pretty good there," said Brent Burns, who ended a 16-game goal drought with a second-period power goal. "I don't know. I thought we had a chance to save that. We didn't. You can't lose those games, you have to win them.

"We're in a place where we have to win. It really doesn't matter. You just have to find a way to get two points out of that game. We couldn't do it."

Captain Pietrangelo with an absolute LASER! #Stlblues pic.twitter.com/1aJuwcP83h

– 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 (@bluesrantscom) December 22, 2019

Perhaps the most daunting part was that the Sharks spent a long time before Saturday talking about the need to play intelligently and simply. Instead, the Sharks pressed too much in a draw game against a team that so far this season has been the best in the Western Conference.

Including a pair of empty net Blues goals in the last 68 seconds, the Sharks have now been outscored 13-5 in the third period in the last nine games in manned networks. They also allowed a late goal in the third period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

"That composure you need for 60 minutes to beat … especially a team like the St. Louis Blues," Boughner said. “I thought we were missing a bit of that in the third period with that great collapse. We didn't give them much and then we gave them a great opportunity, a great breakdown. Those are the things you should eliminate from your game.

“We gave them a chance and they took it. We had our possibilities. We didn't find a way to bury ours. "

2. A fourth line to believe: Noesen had an immediate impact with his goal, the center Joel Kellman was impressive in his NHL debut and Melker Karlsson remained stable.

Add it up and the Sharks finally had a fourth line that was reliable and constantly played in the offensive zone. The trio had a combined total of five shots on goal and a Corsi percentage of 71.43.

"I think it's the best our fourth line has played in the whole season," said Boughner.

"I thought we brought energy," Noesen said. “That was something that (Boughner) told me before, that we need some energy when the fourth line comes out. That is part of my game, just putting myself in front, having a good stick, being a physical presence. From our first shift to the end, I thought we had done it and it looked good. ”

3. Jones night: This was Jones's first start since December 12. Jordan Kyrou's upside-down shot from close range found the five holes and did not have much chance of achieving the second goal of the Blues, a tap-in from Schwartz, who gave himself separation from Erik Karlsson before receiving a pass from Brayden Schenn

Jones made some key saves at the beginning of the third period when the Blues began to find a rhythm. He finished with 23 saves, although Pietrangelo's goal hurt him.

"The game gets harder when it's tight in the third period," Jones said. "We just made some mistakes that we shouldn't be making late in the game." It costs us and when you do that, you need savings, and we won't get it either. "

"We ask our goalkeepers not to try to win a game, just give us a chance," Boughner said. "I thought he had given us a chance tonight."