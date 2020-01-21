Another big show in Las Vegas: NFL details plans

Here is another big show coming to Las Vegas.

The NFL on Tuesday detailed its design plans for April 23-25 ​​on the glittering strip of the city. The competition knows it has a long way to go to match the previous road shows, especially in Philadelphia and Nashville. It believes it has found the right place in the Nevada desert.

“The success of design planning and implementation depends heavily on the support and enthusiasm of local leadership and communities,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice-president of the NFL for club activities and competition events. “Fortunately we had exceptional partners along the way to help us expand the concept to what it is today. Las Vegas is no different. This is a city that understands the importance of attracting and delivering large-scale events and has a talented team to support those efforts. “

These efforts will focus on Caesars Palace and the Bellagio hotels. The main phase of the design will be built next to the Caesars Forum from 3 April. It will include a viewing zone to view the selections of the first round on Thursday evening, the second and third round on Friday evening and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.

This phase will also organize daily performances by various entertainers during the three days.

Teams will make their selections at the Caesars Forum conference center in what the competition and the city call Selection Square.

Adjacent to the main stage, the NFL Draft Experience will be where fans can participate in interactive games, watch the Vince Lombardi Trophy, attend signing sessions with NFL players and former players. There will also be a stage in the Experience for performances by local talent, all available for free.

A red carpet is built from April 8 at the fountains of Bellagio, one of the most famous sights of the city.

Parts of the Strip will be closed off for vehicles during the three days of the draft. That’s a big problem in Las Vegas, usually reserved for New Year’s Eve and the city’s marathon. The Strip will be a huge gathering area outside of Bellagio and Caesars.

The competition notes that it works closely with local government agencies and resort properties, companies and their employees to build the design locations with the least impact on traffic. The NFL works with Las Vegas officials to identify additional parking and transportation options for both locals and visitors attending the trip.

For decades, the NFL had a virtually non-existent relationship with Las Vegas. But then the Raiders announced that they were moving there from Oakland and sports betting was legalized in much of the country.

Voila, Vegas was on the competition card. Don’t bet you are hosting a Super Bowl in this decade.

One of the newest attractions will be the Raiders stadium, near the Strip.

“The driving factor for the competition to select Las Vegas to organize the 2020 version are the Raiders (and the NFL) who enter the market and the Raiders play their first game there just months later,” says O’Reilly . “The sketch is an incredible way to make a splash in the new house of the Raiders, and although we will not host the sketch itself in the stadium, we work closely with the Raiders to make the Allegiant Stadium both locally and nationally to highlight during each day of the sketch. “

The NFL started moving the design in 2015 and went to Chicago for two years, then Philly, then Dallas and Nashville. Most cities in the competition, especially those that are unlikely to host a Super Bowl, have expressed an interest in having it. Next year Cleveland will get the assignment and Kansas City will have it in 2023. The “selection meeting” in 2022 is still there for the taking.

“Every new city with a journey offers a unique landscape to produce an exciting and unforgettable journey,” notes O’Reilly. “We focus on embracing the personality and iconic locations of the city to interweave the event and broadcasts with the host city to make it feel local and connected. Whether it is the Lower Broadway of Nashville, the Rocky Steps in Philadelphia or the Grant Park of Chicago, each has given us the opportunity to celebrate these cities and create an event that captures the spirit and energy of our hosts. “

Of course, only fans who think their teams have done well in the setup are likely to sing “Viva Las Vegas.”