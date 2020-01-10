Another benchmark performance for Utah Jazz backups

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz coach Quin Snyder has admitted that Donovan Mitchell was sick Friday night, but not the kind of sick that your teenager could use to describe the stellar game of the star shooting goalkeeper.

Mitchell was sick, not really sick.

This makes sense given that Mitchell only scored four points out of 2 of the 9 shots and only played 22 minutes.

Fortunately for Utah, there were other players who had sick clues – a good sick one – in what turned out to be an easy and quick 109-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Bonus: Several of these guys stepped out of the bench to help the Jazz win their eighth straight, improve their record to 26-12, and tie for third place in the Western Conference standings.

“The bench has been great, hasn’t it?” Said Georges Niang, the Jazz replacement. “No, obviously, guys who are on the bench all year round, we are proud of our minutes and things like that, so going out and trying to make an impact for our newbies is something great for us. “

Grid view

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) during a dunk attempt as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10. 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot from the center of Charlotte Hornets Bismack Biyombo (8) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00), Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate free chicken after two missed free throws from the missed Charlotte Hornets during an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) catches the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) while Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020 . Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jazz players and fans raise two fingers after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) played a defensive game while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) makes eye contact with Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during a game while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play a basketball game NBA at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10. 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes right in front of Charlotte Hornets Cody Zeller (40) for a shot as Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020 Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defend a shot from Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) laughs while talking to Utah Jazz guard teammate Donovan Mitchell (45) during a Hornets free throw while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets are playing an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) folds over Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) while Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) rides for a dunk as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Rayjon Tucker (6) and Utah Jazz center Ed Davis (17) work to defend the Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez (9) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play a NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots a 3-point shot as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. The Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) hits the ball away from Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) searches for an open teammate as he catches a free ball as the Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020 Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Friday’s game was exceptional for the cavalry unit, which becomes as much a regular event as the post-match water bottle showers (Niang received his turn last night, being soaked simultaneously by Mitchell and Joe Ingles while conducting a field interview with Kristen Kenney, jazz journalist.).

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz by scoring on the bench with 20 points, including three 3. Niang continued his solid game with 15 points and five hits, and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay added 10 points and six assists.

This is the seventh consecutive game – in Utah’s eight-game winning streak – in which Utah submarines have outstripped their counterparts.

“Playing well and taking the lead is great, but for these guys it’s not just about having an opportunity, it’s about staying ahead and doing what they have done, playing roles and playing really well … that’s why we built our team like we built our team. We are deep and guys can come at any time if the guys are injured or the game is like tonight – Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles

The second unit of Jazz even managed to outrun the starters (56 to 53) and allowed the first five to be able to get a break again during this eruption. No player connected more than 29 minutes.

Snyder also appreciated the fact that he was able to clear the bench, giving players like Rayjon Tucker and Juwan Morgan some playing time.

“So it gives them the chance to find a rhythm and be more and more comfortable with what we are trying to do,” said Snyder. “There was a stretch where the guys were playing big minutes and at that time the match dictated it. You always want to maximize every opportunity that presents itself this way. I think it’s a good thing. “

The jazz coach noticed that Mitchell was not his usual self at first and this game was perfect for letting him sweat, but not pushing himself. A total of 10 players were on the field for at least 13 minutes.

Ingles liked that these saves had playing time, but also kept the lead most of the time. Utah advanced 33 points, but the final margin of 17 points is more due to the law of averages (shooting) that catch up on Charlotte’s miserable 13 points in the first quarter.

“Playing well and taking the lead is great, but for these guys, you don’t just have to have an opportunity, but keep the lead and do what they did, play roles and play very well. .. that’s why we built our team the way we built our team, “said Ingles. “We are deep and the guys can come in at any time if the guys are injured or the match is like tonight.”

Jazz beginners seemed particularly happy that Niang – a teammate some people affectionately call “Minivan” – had another great game. Hitting 5 of 9 3 points was particularly impressive.

“I put my money on @ GeorgesNiang20 for the 3-point contest !!”, tweeted Rudy Gobert. “For that to happen @NBA. #minivangang. “

While this can’t happen despite Niang’s 46.4% clip beyond the arc, the jazz bench must continue to do what it does consistently as the schedule gets more difficult .