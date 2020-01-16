Another autistic meeting is being held in Belleville.

It takes place during midday on Sundays at the Bell Boulevard and North Front Street intersection.

The rally organizers say they want to see changes for the Ontario Autism Program by April when they say the province has promised them.

PRESS RELEASE SUBMITTED TO QUINTE NEWS

On February 6 last year, the Ontario government announced disastrous changes to Ontario’s autism program that destroyed families and professionals.

The needs-based funding program promised to families by April 2020 is still nowhere to be seen.

Parent training and workshops have recently been offered to families.

Group training courses such as these are not covered individual needs and as such cannot be called “needs based”. Parent training cannot replace intensive therapy with trained and experienced professionals.

The Department of Youth and Social Services for Children continues to ignore the most urgent need in the autism community – the need to fully fund intensive ABA therapy. Intensive ABA therapy can be life-changing for a child with autism. It helps them to acquire the learning skills, social skills, self-regulation and communication skills they need to function in society.

Because intensive ABA therapy is not fully funded, a significant number of autism therapy professionals have been made redundant or have left the industry entirely due to a lack of stable employment and a large decrease in clients. Areas like Northern Ontario no longer have ABA therapy professionals. This causes a crisis of access to therapy in rural and remote areas.

Families currently on the waiting list have been told that they will receive a one-time payment of $ 5,000 if their child is older than 5 or $ 20,000 if their child is younger than the end of March 2020. This is not sufficient to make sense if therapy is Intensive ABA therapy costs from $ 60,000 to $ 80,000 per year.

The government’s short-sighted, misleading approach has put families in crisis. Many have been on waiting lists for years – only to be told that their waiting was in vain.

The Ontario autism program must reflect the priorities of the PEOPLE it serves: the Autism community. At the very least, the government should fully fund clinical-level ABA therapy for those in need by April 2020. It will take a long time to rebuild the industry they have destroyed, but this would be an essential and useful start.

Rally for autism families

Sunday January 19, 2020 12:00 – 13:00

Bell Blvd and North Front Intersection

Contact: Sarah Daley – Mother of a child with autism 613-827-7265 sarah.daley73@gmail.com

