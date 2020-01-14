Another 69 Canadians set off to fight bushland fires in Australia. PaNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

This is the sixth wave of Canadians helping in Australia, bringing the total number to more than 160 people.

The first group of 21 experts left for Australia in early December and returned to Canada last week.

The last wave will spend 31 days, all in the state of Victoria. Previous groups were deployed in other parts of the country, including Sydney.

“We are all proud of their efforts,” Champagne said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Paul Schnurr, an incident commander at the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry, said he and the other two experts from his province who are part of the last wave would be happy to help.

“Australia was there for Canada when we needed them at some of our big fires, it feels great to be able to give back the favor,” he said in a statement.

The interagency center, a Winnipeg-based non-profit entity run by federal, state, and territorial fire services, said in a statement that Australian firefighters helped in Canada in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Australia is struggling with a long and deadly forest fire season that started in October, a few months earlier than normal.

More than seven million hectares have been burned across the country, killing 28 people, more than 3,000 homes destroyed or damaged, and the largest peacekeeping evacuation in Australia’s history.

It is estimated that more than half a billion animals died.

Smoke in Melbourne was so bad Tuesday Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard needed medical help in a qualifying match at the Australian Open tennis tournament Tuesday, while at least one other game was canceled due to smoke.

Champagne said last week that Canada would consider all the help Australia needs, but until now the government had only asked for additional people.

Most Canadians who have traveled there so far help manage response teams, monitor aircraft use, and provide expertise on how the fires will behave.

The United States and New Zealand have also sent firefighters to help.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020.

The Canadian press