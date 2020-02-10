Another 65 coronavirus cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship are stuck in Japan

There are 65 new coronavirus cases on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which has been in quarantine since last week, the Japanese Ministry of Health said on Monday. In the latter cases, it was confirmed that a total of 135 people on the ship were infected with the respiratory virus.

According to Princess Cruises, 45 Japanese and 11 Americans as well as fewer people from Australia, Canada, England, the Philippines and Ukraine were newly diagnosed.

Even before the last cases were confirmed, the cruise ship was the largest cluster of Wuhan coronavirus cases outside of mainland China. The virus, identified as 2019-nCoV, has killed more than 900 people in China, where more than 40,000 people have been infected since it occurred in Wuhan City, Hubei Province.

The Diamond Princess is in a 14-day quarantine that expires on February 19. However, according to health authorities, the isolation period could be extended for all passengers and crew who are in close contact with people who have been newly diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Passengers on board the ship were ordered to stay in their rooms for a short period of the day, with the crew bringing meals and other necessities to the door.

The ship had approximately 3,700 passengers and crew on board when it arrived at the Yokohama terminal south of Tokyo earlier this week. The Japanese Ministry of Health has brought people from the cruise ship with special hygiene measures such as a tent-like tunnel and white medical suits. The patients are then taken to local hospitals with infection departments.

To limit the possible spread of the corona virus, passengers are only allowed to visit the deck in shifts for about 90 minutes. They also regularly check their temperatures with thermometers that are distributed by the crew. During their short time in larger groups, passengers are asked to keep their distance from other people and then wash their hands thoroughly.

Princess Cruises has announced compensation for the passengers, some of whom were on the ship four weeks ago due to the quarantine.

“In addition, guests will not be charged any additional costs during the additional time on board,” said the company.

The cruise company announced that guests will in future be credited with travel credit equal to the fare they paid for the current trip – which officially ended on February 4, when the ship was detained in the Japanese port.

To alleviate ongoing isolation, Princess Cruises announced last week that it would offer passengers free internet and phone service. And to avoid boredom, the TV and movie options of the passengers were expanded and games, puzzles and other distractions were offered. Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.