Another 6 weeks of winter: Milwaukee Co. Zoo groundhog defies the famous “Punxsutawney” prediction

MILWAUKEE – Gordy, the groundhog of the Milwaukee County Zoo, made his weather forecast Sunday morning, February 2 – it will be a long winter.

It was a pretty big day for the one and a half kilo animal.

“He’ll go out there and save some special treats for him, probably some peanuts and peanut butter,” said Jennifer Diliberti, public relations coordinator at Milwaukee County Zoo.

22-year-old Gordy has been preparing for weeks as he prepared his hairy prediction.

“We kind of wonder what he’s going to do today, but we kind of have an idea with the sun outside,” Diliberti said.

While Gordy was resting before getting into the spotlight, several people at the zoo were in the spirit of Groundhog Day with a few prophecies of their own.

“I hope for spring and hope he doesn’t see his shadow,” said Daniel Hypki of Milwaukee.

“It has been a long, late winter, so it could be more wintry,” said Rachel Wichrowski of Oconomowoc. “Winter will be fine.”

Expectations were going on among the crowd as they waited for the hairy man to ever make his second prediction. Then Gordy came out of his hole for his prediction – and saw his shadow and predicted another six weeks of winter.

“In Wisconsin, six weeks of winter really isn’t that bad, so we’ll take it,” said Diliberti.

Gordy’s statement goes against that of the most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil. Earlier Sunday Phil asked for an early spring.

43.031288

-88.040955

.