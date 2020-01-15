MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan – Search teams helped by Pakistani troops retrieved 21 more bodies destroyed this week by avalanches in the disputed Himalayan Kashmir region, bringing the total number of deaths due to heavy winter weather to 160 for Pakistan and Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.

Rescuers race against time to reach dozens of people still trapped in their homes buried under avalanches caused by heavy snow in Pakistan-driven Kashmir. Because many roads were still blocked by snow, the authorities used helicopters to evacuate the wounded.

The worst affected area was the Neelum Valley of Kashmir, where the 21 bodies were picked up, said Ahmad Raza Qadri, a disaster relief minister. He said that since Sunday 76 people have been killed in Kashmir-managed by Pakistan in weather-related incidents. Another 45 people were killed in southwestern Baluchistan and eastern Punjab province in Pakistan.

Avalanches are common in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and is claimed by both in their entirety.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan flew to Kashmir on Wednesday to visit the areas affected by avalanches. He visited a military hospital in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-led Kashmir, where various people, including women and children, were treated after being rescued from Neelum Valley and elsewhere.

In Afghanistan, the situation returned to normal on Wednesday, after days of heavy snowfall, rain and torrential floods, killing 39 people and damaging about 300 houses since Sunday.

Roshan Mughal, The Associated Press