This year’s acting Oscar winners, which air on February 9 on ABC, will be as predictable as the fact that the host won’t make offensive jokes. (There is no host.) But Best Picture is still up for grabs, as is the fact that voters may still be reluctant towards Netflix for disrupting the way theaters were the most convenient way. to film a new film.

To get a glimpse of this and other questions – as if J.Lo was snubbed for Hustlers, why Jojo Rabbit makes people uncomfortable and who is to blame for the lack of diversity in some of the main categories – I found a very wise voter Oscar, which I will keep anonymous so that they can really spring up.

Hello, voter Oscar. Last year, the The Oscars had no host, and they continue this trend this time too. Doesn’t that put someone out of work?

I’m sure they have a lot of other jobs and they won’t suffer. And I like the idea that they don’t have a host. I still believe that unless you get the perfect one, like a Billy Crystal or even a Whoopi Goldberg, they tend to add performance. When they had a show without entertainers last year, it was a breath of fresh air and I’m glad they continue with that.

As for the prizes themselves: nine films compete for the prize for the best film. Will it be 1917, Parasite, Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Joker, The Irishman?

Absolutely hands down for me, it’s going to be 1917. I have seen it many times now and apart from the fact that it is such a fascinating story, it is mind boggling to see how they managed to do it as they l ‘did.

Where he looks like a continuous take?

Correct. And when I heard director Sam Mendes talk about putting the audience in the footsteps of the characters, I thought it was an absolutely amazing success. For me it is the favorite, but I have a grievance against two of the candidates. Just like a few years ago, when I didn’t understand why Get Out got all the praise, I understand Parasite, I liked it when I saw it and I liked its other films, but I don’t understand everything just why it’s sweeping away all the different rewards. And the Irishman is the same. I saw it and thought, “Oh, it doesn’t seem to last three and a half hours …”

he seems half past four.

(Laughter) Exactly. The more I thought about it, the more it fell apart for me. It seemed to be more of a platform for these actors. And in three and a half hours, they didn’t bother to understand why the Irishman is the way he was, which is apparently in the book. And I’m not happy that they said bluntly what happened to Jimmy Hoffa.

Speaking of Irish, which I actually admired in many ways, is there still resentment towards Netflix? Roma did not win the award for best film last year, perhaps because it was Netflix.

Unfortunately, I believe the rumor is probably true, but I don’t think it’s resentment, I think it’s fear – fear of how they are changing the industry. But I wouldn’t be unhappy if a Netflix movie wins this year because the way movies are made is getting more and more old school, and the new way of doing it, which is the way Netflix does it, could be the wave of the future and could open doors for projects that otherwise would not be possible.

What has been omitted from Best Picture?

I loved Bombshell and I was upset not to have one.

Maybe people have a hard time sympathizing with a woman who said santa is white?

(Laughs) It never occurred to me that there could be a backlash on this. What I loved is that when you walk into Fox News reputation, you find out how Fox News is made. And it comes with the victims. I thought it was a revelation.

“When the #OscarsSoWhite reaction occurred, we were all thrown under the bus by our own Academy for apparently being biased.”

Going from Santa Claus to people of color, there is only one black actor named: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet.

When the #OscarsSoWhite game happened, we were all thrown under the bus by our own Academy for apparently being biased. So they added a lot more members, making sure it was diverse. But what also came out was an additional benefit for young people. Suddenly, an entire group of voters was hooked up to social media, unlike older voters. So here is this year now, where the grunts are happening again, but this time it’s harder to throw Academy members under the bus because we’re more diverse now. I think that shows what was the other issue that was buried under controversy, and that is the need to develop more role-rich projects for actors of color and even stronger leadership opportunities for women .

Much more annoying, the four categories of actors seem to be tighter locks than those of the White House documents. Let’s start with the best actor—Joaquin Phoenix is ​​a slam-dunk to play a nice psycho in Joker, Yes?

Correct. I loved Jonathan Pryce in Two Popes – it completely surprised me – but I will probably vote for Joaquin. He physically throws himself into the role. With Joker, I thought, “It’s a bit slow and really depressing,” but then I realized how the pieces fit together and I created a new original story for Batman and Joker. Joaquin created a character who is so familiar in many ways with actors from Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger and suddenly, Joaquin found a different take.

And he lost weight.

He lost 70 pounds, but director Todd Phillips said the truth was that he had to lose 20 anyway. I was hoping that Eddie Murphy would enter it. I loved Dolemite Is My Name. Also, Taron Egerton for Rocketman because I thought he had performed better by playing Elton John than last year’s winner, Rami Malek, by playing Freddie Mercury. It should have been the best movie too, but suffered in the Rhapsody nominations. And Adam Sandler did a nice breakout performance in Uncut Gems and I was hoping he would come in. Another film that was completely overlooked was Gemini Man. I thought Will Smith had done an incredible job.

Well, it could still be for the Golden Razzies. Joaquin will he deliver a crazy speech, I hope?

Oh yes. I cannot imagine that he will behave.

Is Renee Zellweger has the best actress sewn for Judy? The fact is that Judy Garland herself has never won a competitive Oscar.

It would be the epitome of irony, but I absolutely vote for it. It was always an exchange between Charlize Theron (for Bombshell) and Renee for me, even if I also liked Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story. Charlize really becomes a unique and individual character with a huge point of view, but Renee does what Joaquin did with Joker. She literally melted into this role. She will win. The one missing was Ana de Armas of Knives Out.

I thought she was bland, but I’m in the minority.

I thought she was great. She held this film together. I loved Knives Out. I thought it would be the form of water this year. It was an unexpected film, offbeat, incredibly well done and wonderfully played. He only got one nomination (Best Original Screenplay) and I was amazed.

As for the best supporting role, it is finally the charming year of Brad Pitt (for Once upon a time … in Hollywood).

I agree. I love Anthony Hopkins (Two Popes), but it’s definitely Brad. No one can reinvent history better than Quentin Tarantino. It just takes the rails off enough to make you feel like you have a new version of an old story. Brad, I think, absolutely anchored this area of ​​slightly offbeat reality. More than Leonardo, he was the person with whom the audience was trained so that they could understand this world.

And he’s never won for his role before – although they don’t seem to care about that anymore. Watch Glenn Close. So Laura Dern will win the best supporting actress for her divorce lawyer in Marriage Story?

I believe him. I avoided watching Little Women (in which Dern is also present) because I don’t like this story. I saw a clip and it was exactly what I thought the movie was going to be – syrupy – but apparently it’s not that bad. I’ll catch it. In Wedding Story, Holy Crap, Laura plays a tough woman who is incredibly manipulative and embodies why you should be terrified of lawyers. She will win because she has embraced this role. But it was Margot Robbie (Bombshell) who really attracted me. I would also put Scarlett Johansson in front of Laura because I am a big fan of Jojo Rabbit. Every friend of mine who is Jewish has a problem with that. I don’t understand and I don’t even dare because I feel like I’m insulting something. I’m sure they are all big fans of Mel Brooks and I don’t think anyone has complained about it, but with Jojo Rabbit, something disgusted every Jewish friend. It’s not that they didn’t like the film, they just wish it hadn’t been made.

“With” Jojo Rabbit, “something touched a disgust deal with every Jewish friend. It’s not that they didn’t like the film, they just wish it hadn’t been made.”

One difference is that it takes place during the Holocaust, unlike The Producers. It deals with neo-Nazis and other nuts.

What I like about Jojo is that it takes a solid director to ride this line of satire and reality. But Taika Waititi was not nominated. I wonder if this is partly due to the discomfort of the film. Scarlett was the perfect match that made this satire come true. But Margot is the one I vote for.

As a composite lesbian.

Yes! I thought Jojo was somewhere between satire and reality, Margot was somewhere between the artificial look Fox News creates for their women and reality.

They made him pay the price for his ambition. Has J.Lo been snubbed or simply unworthy?

I didn’t like Hustlers and even though I thought she was doing a good job, I don’t think it really exceeded the level. I think when you look at the ones that were selected, there was no room. It is not a personal thing against it. She was in a very cheeky film and she was admirable there, but didn’t really shine. The hype has exceeded actual performance.

But it went around that post like lightning!

Was it really her?

Let’s go to the best director. Will Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) get that, like a foreign director did last year (Alfonso Cuaron for Roma)?

I’m going to vote for Mendes. It was remarkable to design 1917 and understand how to do it and get actors who managed to do it. I saw it on the big screen and on the small screen, and it fits on the latter. Mendes will win. He went beyond making an incredibly different film, without being able to juxtapose one scene with another to achieve an effect. My order would be Mendes, Tarantino, Phillips, Joon-ho, Scorsese.

Do you see it as an anti-war film?

I saw it more as an awareness of how horrible the First World War was. There have been so many films made on the Second World War and very few films on the First World War, even if they say that more people died in this war. Make 1917 as horrible as it was, with all the bodies treated like garbage, it was the first time that it had brought to light the gravity of this war. It made me realize even more how horrible the current war must be – actually more than Hurt Locker.

