Anonymous donor equips K-9 police with safety glasses

Updated: 12:44 p.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

New Hampshire Police K-9s will don new safety gear this winter, thanks to an anonymous donor. The Lebanese Police Service said it had received two pairs of “Rex specs”, specialized goggles optimized to protect the eyes of working dogs from debris while in the field. According to the department, he will match the donation to ensure that the four K-9s are equipped with the equipment. “Thank you to this donor and to everyone who supports our K-9 program!” the ministry said in a Facebook message.

