Anomaly donated the paychecks of 30 Australian employees to Wildfire Relief Efforts - Adweek

Anomaly has found a simple but effective way to fight forest fires in Australia.

The agency has broken down the amount each Australian staff earns per week and plans to donate that amount to organizations that help with relief efforts.

According to Anomaly, around 30 people were born or raised in the agency’s seven offices in Australia. The agency said its weekly paychecks total around $ 100,000, which means how much it has reserved for the charity.

The shop gave the initiative the ironic name “Fighting Fire With Fired”. On a special website, others are encouraged to follow this example.

“Once you’ve hired Australians, you should no longer consider them as employees,” the website says. “Then combine the money from your paychecks with a donation to your home country. So the money your Australians will get will go to Australia too. This can be a week, a month or a whole year. Up to you.”

According to Anomaly, the initiative is being driven by Mike Byrne, the agency’s founding partner and global chief creative officer. Anomaly’s Australian employees (and anyone else who wants to participate) are currently required to determine how the $ 100,000 will be spent.

The agency plans to send financial aid to organizations dedicated to fire fighting, animal welfare and affected families. At the same time, employees are asked to “take some time to think about the best climate protection measures, change and disaster relief and to develop ideas organizations, groups and initiatives” to see how it can use its talents and resources Support Australia in recovery.

“We will carefully and consciously consider how best to use the funds to achieve maximum impact,” Anomaly spokesman told Adweek. “We have a special room for meetings and discussions so that we can use our collective creative minds to really achieve a positive result that we will implement until implementation. We see it as our responsibility as an industry to contribute to a country that has given us so much, especially now that the news cycle is changing and aid and recovery efforts are beginning. “

Earlier this month, the New York office of Cummins & Partners, an independent agency headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, encouraged donations to the country’s destroyed wildlife population by placing stuffed koalas on trees, lampposts, and poles in New York.