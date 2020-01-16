Annual Shellbrook event continues while arena project enters the final phase | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Since it was launched five years ago, the day has played a major role in raising more than $ 2 million for ice rink upgrades, including a new ice cream factory and arena floor.

Finishing is, among other things, installing solar panels on the roof of the arena.

This year’s event starts with a community and school skate in the arena. There is also the Tremblay Classic, Friday at 4.30 pm, a game between students and teachers that is played in memory of a former teacher. Promotion will continue on Saturday with games including the Prince Albert Mintos in dwarf AAA promotion.

Non-hockey-related events on the schedule include a performance by the local skating club. The event will end with a live auction and banquet Saturday with Dennis Hull and XFM’s Kelly Taylor as the ceremony master. Doors open at 5:30 PM

Gosselin said the end is in sight for the building upgrades. A hockey day is planned for the new year and she hopes to continue the event, possibly with a different format.

“It’s a great weekend to celebrate the arena, which is kind of a hub for our community in the winter,” she said.

