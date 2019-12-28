Annual Review: everything that Apple has released throughout 2019

Loading...

The year 2019 was a busy year for Apple and distributed countless releases of hardware and software throughout the year. Ranging from various updates for the Mac line-up and the iPhone 11 Pro to the Apple Watch Series 5 and AirPods Pro, Apple had updates and releases for all its product line-ups in 2019.

Read on while summarizing everything – including software and hardware – that Apple released in 2019.

Ecobee HomeKit thermostat

January

As is usually the case, January started slowly for Apple. December 2018 was a busy month for Apple, with new accessories, the Apple Watch ECG feature and more, so it's only logical for January 2019 to have been a bit quieter.

The only hardware announcement of January: a Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR with Qi charging support.

Elsewhere, January included the public releases of iOS 12.1.3, tvOS 12.1.2, watchOS 5.1.3 and macOS 10.14.3. These updates include bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple's January 2019 releases:

February

February was just as quiet. The month did not include any hardware releases, but continued the refinement process of iOS 12 with the release of iOS 12.1.4. That release was particularly remarkable because it contained a fix for the FaceTime bug.

Apple releases from February 2019:

March

After a slow start to the year, Apple finally went well in March. The month brought the first Apple event of the year with a unique focus on services. Apple has officially introduced its new Apple Arcade, Apple TV + and Apple News + services. Apple Card was also officially introduced at the event.

In addition to these service announcements, Apple has also released iOS 12.2, tvOS 12.2 and watchOS 5.2 to the public. Finally, March also included several new hardware announcements.

Apple released the second generation of AirPods, a new iPad Air and a new iPad mini via press releases in March.

Apple's March releases:

April

After a busy March full of software, hardware and services, the weather slowed down in April. Apple continued beta testing of iOS 12.3 and quietly released tvOS 12.2.1 to the public.

Apple's April releases:

May

Although there was no official Apple event in May, the month included one of the most memorable hardware announcements of the year. Powerbeats Pro was released to the public, giving the fitness-oriented design a truly wireless form factor.

In addition to Powerbeats Pro, Apple has also released a new 7th generation iPod touch with a faster processor and new storage option. In terms of software, Apple has released iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 to the public with the new TV app, as well as watchOS 5.2.1 and macOS 10.14.5.

Last but not least, Apple has completed May with powerful new 8-core MacBook Pro models. These new MacBook Pro & # 39; s also include Apple & # 39; s third-generation Butterfly keyboard technology.

Apple releases in May:

June

As usual, June was a busy month for Apple, as it held its annual Global Developer Conference in San Jose. In addition to some hardware news, the software announced at WWDC paved the way for the rest of the year.

Apple unveiled iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, tvOS 13 and macOS Catalina on WWDC 2019. Regarding hardware, WWDC included the official announcement of a new modular Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR.

Apple & # 39; s releases in June:

Apple officially unveils iOS 13 for iPhone on WWDC 2019 with Dark Mode, swipe keyboard, more

Apple launches Log in with Apple button for apps, "no tracking" login

HomePod gets support for multiple users, along with music transfer

Apple announces brand new iPadOS: redesigned home screen, multi-window apps, connect a USB stick, more

Apple announces macOS Catalina: music, podcasts, TV app, sidecar, Find My, Voice Control

Apple officially announces watchOS 6 for Apple Watch with special App Store, new dials and complications, apps, more

Apple officially announces tvOS 13 for Apple TV

New Apple Watch straps, including rainbow pride to match your proud face

July

While July is usually a relatively quiet month from Apple with a focus on beta testing, this was not the case this year. Apple started in July with a bang and released a new entry-level MacBook Pro with new Intel processors, Touch ID and the Touch Bar. The MacBook Air has also been upgraded, a True Tone screen added and a $ 100 price drop.

Apple has also released iOS 12.4, tvOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3 and macOS 10.14.6 to the public, as well as a new Texas Hold ’Em game for iOS.

Apple & # 39; s July releases:

August

Following the announcement in March, Apple Card was officially released in August to users in the United States. Apple Card offers benefits such as 3% cashback and deep integration with iOS and the Wallet app. In August, Apple also released iOS 12.4.1, tvOS 12.4.1, macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and watchOS 5.3.1 and the process of beta testing of iOS 13.1 began.

Apple's August releases:

September

A quiet August paved the way for a busy September full of new hardware and software. Apple started the month with its "By Innovation Only" event on September 10. This event included the announcement of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5 and 7th generation iPad.

September has also made a start with what would be an incredibly busy year of the year for software versions. Not only was iOS 13 released to the public, but also iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1 and iOS 13.1.2.

Apple's software versions of September:

Apple News + is launched in the UK with publications such as The Times, Esquire and the Wall Street Journal

iOS 13 is now available, these are the 13 best functions

watchOS 6 is now available, here are the top 6 new Apple Watch functions

tvOS 13 now available, here is a look at the top 6 new Apple TV functions

Apple is releasing iOS 13.1 with new AirDrop features for iPhone 11 and more

Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 with solutions for battery consumption, Siri, iPhone repairs

Apple releases iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes for the Camera app, iCloud backups and more

Apple Arcade is available on September 19 for $ 4.99 / month

Apple is launching three new research studies, including hearing, cycle tracking, heart and movement

Apple's hardware versions of September:

Apple unveils the all-new 7.2-inch iPad from the seventh generation

Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 5 with always visible display, compass, titanium and ceramic

Apple unveils iPhone 11 with dual camera & # 39; s, new colors, more

Apple announces $ 999 iPhone 11 Pro and $ 1,099 iPhone 11 Pro Max: triple camera, A13 chip, new colors, Super Retina XDR screen, more

October

In October, Apple & # 39; s focus on iOS 13 improvements continued with a new round of updates focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. The most striking update came with iOS 13.2, including the Deep Fusion camera editing system, Siri privacy settings and more.

During the month of October there was quite a bit of speculation as to whether Apple would hold another special event. In the end, it never worked out, but Apple announced the all-new AirPods Pro through a press release and the Beats Solo Pro.

Meanwhile, macOS Catalina was also released to the public in October with new applications, security enhancements and more. Beats Solo Pro was also released in October.

Apple's October releases:

macOS Catalina now available, here are the top 7 new Mac functions

Beats Solo Pro debut with Pure ANC, transparency, fold-to-power and Apple H1 chip; pre-order for $ 299

iOS 13.1.3 is Apple's latest software update to fix iPhone and iPad bugs

iOS 13.2 now available with Deep Fusion, new emoji, Siri privacy settings, more

Apple releases watchOS 6.1 to the public with support for Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2, more

Apple releases HomePod software update with promised speech profiles, Handoff functions, much more

Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update with new support for Emoji, HomeKit Secure Video and more

November

November began with the official launch of Apple TV + as the home base for Apple's original TV shows & movies. Apple has gradually added new content to Apple TV + since the beginning of November. Apple has also released new software updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

In terms of hardware, Apple debuted the long-awaited 16-inch MacBook Pro in mid-November. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a new "Magic Keyboard" design, slightly slimmer edges and more. Apple has also released new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which include a new physical camera button for the first time.

Apple's releases in November:

December

Last but not least, December brought more software updates and the highly anticipated Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. Orders for the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR started on December 10 and many early customers received their orders before the end of the year.

Apple also released iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1 and tvOS 13.3 to the public in December. These updates include new customization options and ongoing bug fixes and performance improvements. macOS 10.15.2 was also released with a new iTunes Remote feature.

Apple & # 39; s December releases:

Packing up

2019 was a big year for Apple and its platforms. Although iOS encountered a few roadblocks in terms of stability, it got a lot better, thanks to continuous, regular updates with critical bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple has also released major hardware updates for its iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac lines this year, and there is a lot to come in 2020. Apple & # 39; s tile-like item tracker is still unannounced, while we also have new MacBook. and iPad Pro models.

View our full report card for the performance of Apple 2019 here. What do you think of Apple & # 39; s 2018? How would you rate the performance of the company? Let us know in the comments.

