The PC market finally grew again in 2019, after a complete shrinkage of seven years. According to IDC, global PC shipments increased by 4.8 percent in Q4 to 71.8 million shipments, the highest volume per quarter since Q4 2015. Overall, global PC shipments increased 2.7 percent compared to 2018. That’s the first increase since the PC market grew by 1.7 percent in 2011.

“The past year was a wild year in the PC world, resulting in impressive market growth that eventually ended seven consecutive years of market shrinkage,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president at IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “The market will still have its challenges ahead, but this year was a clear sign that PC demand is still there despite the continued emergence of emerging form factors and the demand for mobile computing.”

However, it is not clear whether this is a true return to growth or more a one-off break. In the following sentence, IDC refers to the fact that PC shipments grew because companies bought new hardware to tackle the Windows 7 retirement. Part of that momentum will be transferred to 2020, but once the replacement cycle has ended, it is not clear whether we will see a sustainable return to growth. Shipments in certain PC categories, such as gaming and mobile, have grown, but not enough to compensate for the overall decline from 2012 – 2018. Gartner also reported that the PC market grew in 2019, although it showed a lower growth of 0.6 percent.

Gartner believes that the push of the business upgrade will last at least the entire year. Interestingly, that analyst company believes that growth would have been even higher if Intel had not had a CPU shortage, but did not mention AMD. IDC notes that greater acceptance of AMD products compensates for part of Intel’s CPU deficiencies, while reducing trade tensions between the US and China may also have had a slight impact on the sale of goose valleys.

According to IDC, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and ‘everyone’ are the best suppliers on the market. Tablets and servers do not count in this estimate. Gartner explicitly notes that it does not count Chromebooks in its range, but Asus as a global top seller, under Acer.

2019 continued the long consolidation trend between the various major hardware suppliers. Because PC sales have fallen, it was the white box and the small builders who were hit the hardest. The major suppliers now hold 65 percent of the global PC market. Both Gartner and IDC followed declines in this segment, with major suppliers eating the difference.

