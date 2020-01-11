Loading...

NEW YORK – A potentially tumultuous presidential election campaign promises to add some extra drama to the financial markets this year, but if history is a guideline, investors can put some worries aside.

The stock market usually rises in an election year, regardless of which party claims the presidency. In general, the S&P 500 has made a profit in 78% of the election years and the average profit is around 6%, regardless of which party has been in office since WWII. This year Republican Donald Trump is looking for a second term and the S&P 500 has won an average of 6.6% since 1945 when a first-term Republican is eligible for re-election, according to CFRA Research.

Investors may want to pay particular attention to where the market is about three months before the elections. According to various analysts, that period has been predictive of the election results in the past.

Since 1928, a green S&P 500 three months before the vote usually means a victory for the party that held the presidency, and a collapsing index meant a loss. According to LPL, that happened in 20 of the last 23 presidential elections, including the five this century.

The Republicans came at the top of each of the three exceptions. In 1956, the Republican Dwight Eisenhower won re-election, although the market fell for three months; in 1968, Republican Richard Nixon defeated Democratic Vice-President Hubert Humphrey, although the S&P 500 had risen by 6% in the months preceding election day; and in 1980, Republican challenger Ronald Reagan beat President Jimmy Carter, although the market showed a gain of around 7% three months before the election.

John Lynch, main investment strategist at LPL Financial, says the three-month reading is a good benchmark, as investors are clear about the platforms of both parties.

What the data cannot properly show are all variables that enter an election year, such as who controls the congress and the nuances of politics.

“It’s one of those perfect examples of how you can let data tell the story you want,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for US share capital at CFRA. “It’s a guide but not a gospel.”

To begin with, the stock market tends to go higher, elections or not. For all years since 1945, the S&P 500 has risen 71% of the time with an average gain of around 9%, according to CFRA. And, as the popular adage says, past performance is no guarantee for future results.

Investors should also take into account that the average profit in the election year lags far behind the 2019 increase for the S&P 500 of nearly 29%.

The markets will pay attention to the early Democratic competitions, starting with the Iowa caowa on February 3, but a clear picture of who will be the likely Democratic contender may not appear until March 3, or “Super Tuesday,” when the primaries be held in more than a dozen states.

“Markets show a sideways trend when we get clear about candidates and the market tends to appear,” said Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Investors are likely to focus on the same annual election issues that have always had an impact on markets, including candidates’ tax and fiscal policies. Several Democratic candidates have proposed more taxation for the rich, giving rise to a series of angry and welcoming responses from some of the leading CEOs and billionaires. Costs related to climate change, infrastructure and healthcare policies are also issues that are of interest to investors.

Trade remains a wildcard that enters the new year, because the endgame in the trade war between China and the US remains unclear. Wall Street expects Trump to be re-elected, but his chances may be impeded if the dispute with China continues without resolution and hurts economic growth. Companies are still making new investments and are carefully returning due to trade uncertainties.

At the moment, the recent escalation of tensions between the US and Iran seems to have subsided. But any major confrontation between the two countries could sink shares as investors move their money to safer investments such as gold and bonds.

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press