Announcement of the restaurants participating in the annual "Macaroni with noon cheese" event

Charlotte Wiles, 4, gets help from her father, Matt Wiles, for his winter clothes at the second annual Mac & Cheese noon night festival, Monday December 31, 2018, at Lyric in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City File)

CASPER, Wyo. – David Street Station has announced details for its third annual Mac & Cheese Noon Year festival, which takes place on Tuesday, December 31 at Lyric.

According to a press release, the event starts at 11 a.m. and features macaroni and cheese from seven local suppliers, which are listed below. The McMurry Foundation sponsors the annual festival.

Samples are free and large bowls are $ 5.

A countdown before “noon” will take place in the Plaza just before noon, and the skating rink at the David Street station will be open on New Years Eve from noon to 9 pm.

This year's suppliers are:

Branding Iron

Eggington & # 39; s

HQ BBQ

Lefty's barbecue

The Wooden Derrick Café

Outback Steakhouse

Yellowstone garage

Participants can then vote for their favorite.