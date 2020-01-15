Announcement of new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 additions

The “voice” finally gets the greatest honor of all.

Whitney Houston, who has been accepted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 2010, is finally anchored in the pantheon of music immortals 10 years later. The late pop’s powerhouse, which changed the way every wannabe diva sang after her, got into her shocking first nomination when rock hall class 2020 was announced Wednesday morning.

The exclusive club of music – for which artists qualify 25 years after their debut album – also includes Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex. You made the cut from a group of 16 nominees announced last October.

Voters who have to wait at least a year to experience the secret RRHOF handshake include Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Rufus with Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy ,

In addition to Houston, the Doobie Brothers and Notorious B.I.G. – Eligible since 1996 and 2019 respectively – made it even with their first nominations. Also T. Rex, although the influential glam rock band has been eligible to participate since 1993. In the meantime, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails were awarded their third nomination.

Singer Dave Gahan from the band Depeche Mode.Getty Images

It’s great to see Houston take her rightful place in the rock hall this year, but it’s a real shame that she is the only woman who has been accepted. Both Benatar and the Rufus with a female front and Chaka Khan would have been worthy and at the same time would have increased the diversity.

But after Cure did RRHOF last year, it’s nice to see that Depeche Mode, another British old rock band from the 80s, gets the love that the pioneers of synth pop deserve. The electronic outfit was ahead of its time and paved the way for artists like Nine Inch Nails.

What is really sad about class 2020, however, is that three of the acts will not be there to perform at the Cleveland Public Auditorium on May 2 and take in their big moment. Houston died in 2012 while Brooklyn’s own Notorious B.I.G. – only the second solo rapper ever recorded after another murdered MC, Tupac Shakur – was murdered in 1997. And T. Rex broke up after Marc Bolan, the group’s founder and front man, died in a car accident in 1977 at the age of 29.

We hope that the ceremony that returns to the Rock Hall hometown after last year’s launch at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will be powerful enough for the late great artists to hear and feel in the afterlife.