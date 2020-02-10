Annie Sandifer drive-by shoots dead: police are looking for witnesses, info

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-police-department%2Cdisgust%2Coverall-negative%2Ccpr%2Ctoys%2Crepulsion%2Cfbi%2Chomicide&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcrime&ssts=news%2Fcrime&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Milwaukee Police chief Alfonso Morales speaks on Monday 10 February 2020 in the police building in Milwaukee. Morales held a news conference to discuss the murder of Annie Sandifer that took place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 on the 4300 block of N. 60th Street. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee police are looking for more witnesses and information about the February 1 death of Annie Sandifer, a pregnant mother of five who was hit during a shooting.

The FBI offers $ 10,000 for each tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of the case, police announced Monday.

“I know that anyone who looks is as disgusted as I am with these pointless deaths,” said Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales at a press conference. “I beg everyone with information that can come forward and help us.”

The police have no one in custody 10 days after the shooting, but they know that the area outside Gene’s Supper Club, 4323 North 60th St., was busy with pedestrians and bar-close cars.

Sandifer, 33, was a passenger in a party bus parked outside of Gene’s around 2.30 am when a shooter shot five to six rounds from the sunroof of a passing car heading south, Capt. Tom Casper said.

The police don’t believe that neither the bus nor the passengers were targeted, Casper said.

One of the rounds went through the bus window and hit Sandifer in the head. A good Samaritan, who was not part of the group who was originally on the bus, stepped in and started CPR on Sandifer, Casper said.

The bus drove to Ascension St. Joseph hospital with Sandifer on board while the person resuscitated. Her baby, born after 26 weeks, was in a stable state after doctors had performed an C emergency section, police said.

The baby, named Lorenz, survived because the person gave him a continuous supply of oxygen-rich blood, Casper said.

The police asked the person to come forward, so that researchers can hold an interview and issue a favorable certificate.

They also asked all witnesses to contact the police at (414) 935-7360. The video of the supper club is of low quality and an important part of the image is blocked by the parked bus, Casper said.

The police described the suspicious vehicle as a silver four-door sedan.

The police also raise money and collect donations to help the Sandifer family. In addition to the newborn baby, Sandifer left behind five children and her husband, Lorenzo.

The police are looking for baby and newborn supplies and new or little used toys and educational supplies for children up to 10 years. They will also hold a fundraising.

“This murder is tearing us at the depths of all of us,” Capt said. Willie Murphy.

The family has also created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral.

Relatives who attended a vigil last week described Sandifer as a loving, caring mother who really cared for the people around her.

