Annie Last Hope CODEX Full Version Free Download

About Annie Last Hope CODEX

“ANNIE: Last Hope” is an HD Voxel top-down shooter. They are bringing a whole new adventure to players through fluid combat experience, new bosses, and challenging level design. The countless zombies, the bloodthirsty boss, the dark side of humanity, and conspiracies all lead Annie into an abyss deep. Choice in the apocalypse, everything is waiting for you to reveal yourself.

Characteristics

* Special art style created by HD Voxel

* Exciting shooting with great control

* Interesting boss design

* Experience of difficult levels

* Simple but rich plot

* Musical design with line matching

ANNIE: Last Hope Gameplay

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Codex

Game file name: Annie_Last_Hope_CODEX.iso

Game download size: 1.1 GB

Annie Last Hope CODEX system requirements

Before you start the free download Annie Last Hope CODEX, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 7 / Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3450

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 (1024 MB)

* Storage: 8 GB of available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 7 / Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX750Ti (2048 MB)

* Storage: 8 GB of available space

Annie Last Hope CODEX Free Download

Click the button below to start Annie Last Hope CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Download and start playing. We have provided a direct link for the full game setup.