Anne with an E-season 3 Netflix release date, cast, plot, trailer

Fans are deeply saddened by the surprise news that Netflix and CBC Anne have canceled with an E, making the coming third season his last.

Although the repeated deviations of the show from the beloved novel series by LM Montgomery irritated some viewers, others praised the creator of the show Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad) for her bold update on the books of the early 20th century, who introduced current issues such as homosexuality and racial inequality.

Whatever your opinion about the series so far, season three is meant to delight many viewers with an emphasis on the budding romantic feelings of Anne for aspiring doctor and school friend, Gilbert Blythe. Will they reconcile their old differences with the last episode ever?

When is Anne with an E-season 3 on Netfix?

Anne with an E-season three will be available to stream on Netflix from January 3rd 2020.

Is there a trailer for Anne with an E-season 3?

Yes, you can view it here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjHdj-vhND4

What will happen in Anne with an E-season 3?

Inspired by the novel Anne of Green Gables from 1908 by LM Montgomery, season three sees a more mature Anne and her friends who set their sights on university applications – and romance. After Gilbert Blythe’s return to PE Island (after having been wandering around for a while on the other side of the world), pulses and hormones rage in Avonlea while our heroine realizes her feelings for the sensitive teenager – but his head is changed by a debutante?

Meanwhile, Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert are terrified of whether or not to support their red-haired orphan – now 16 years old – in her search for her ‘true story’, because Marilla is afraid that Anne will no longer need her if she would have her real family find. “I need to know if I was loved,” Anne sobs during the trailer, accusing her accusing parents of being “heartless” because she apparently has denied her the chance to find her biological parents.

Who shines in Anne with an E?

The series sees the return of many familiar faces, including Amybeth McNulty as the title role of Anne Shirley; RH Thomson as her guardians Matthew Cuthbert and Geraldine James as his sister Marilla Cuthbert; Dalila Bela as Anne’s stylish best friend Diana Barry; Aymeric Jett Montaz as the farmhand Jerry of the Cuthberts; Lucas Jade Zumann as Gilbert Blythe; and Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian “Bash” Lacroix.

From the trailer it also seems that we see the return of Cory Grüter-Andrew as the artistic friend of Anne Cole Mackenzie, who decides to leave Avonlea during season two and to stay with the rich Josephine Barry (Deborah Grover) when he realizes during a trip to her house that he, like her, can be gay.

There are also a few new additions to the cast, including Ashleigh Stewart, who plays the daughter of a clerk and Gilbert’s new love, Winifred Rose. Rising star Kiawenti: Io Tarbel also takes part in the cast as a Mi’kmaq girl named Ka’kwet.