The surprise that Netflix and CBC canceled Anne with an E and the upcoming third season is the last is already unbearable to fans.

While the repeated deviations from LM Montgomery’s popular novel series annoyed some viewers, others praised the series’ creator, Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad), for her bold update to early 20th-century books that featured topical issues such as homosexuality and racial inequality ,

Whatever you think of the series so far, the third season will please many viewers. She focuses on Anne’s burgeoning romantic feelings for the budding doctor and schoolmate Gilbert Blythe. Will you reconcile your old differences with the last episode?

When is Anne on Netfix with an E-season 3?

Anne with an E-season three will be available to stream on Netflix from January 3rd 2020,

Is there a trailer for Anne with an E-season 3?

Yes, you can see it here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjHdj-vhND4 (/ embed)

What will happen to an E-season 3 in Anne?

Inspired by LM Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne and her friends see a more mature look at college applications – and romance – in season three. After Gilbert Blythe’s return to PE Island (after a period of galloping on the other side of the world), impulses and hormones rage in Avonlea when our heroine recognizes her feelings for the sensitive teenager – but a debutant has turned his head?

Meanwhile, Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert are in agony as to whether or not to support their now 16-year-old red-haired orphan in their search for their “true story of origin,” as Marilla fears Anne will no longer need her to find her right family , “I need to know if I was loved,” sobbed Anne on the trailer, accusing her adoptive parents of being “heartless” for apparently denying her the opportunity to visit her birth parents.

Who plays the leading role in Anne with an E?

Many well-known faces return in the series, including Amybeth McNulty as the title role of Anne Shirley. RH Thomson as her keepers Matthew Cuthbert and Geraldine James as his sister Marilla Cuthbert; Dalila Bela as Anne’s stylish best friend Diana Barry; Aymeric Jett Montaz as servant of the Cuthberts Jerry; Lucas Jade Zumann as Gilbert Blythe; and Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian Bash Lacroix.

From the trailer, it also looks like we’ll see Cory Grüter-Andrew again as Anne’s artistic friend Cole Mackenzie, who in season two decides to leave Avonlea and stay with the wealthy Josephine Barry (Deborah Grover), though he realizes this during a trip to her house that he, like her, can be gay.

There are also some new additions to the cast, including Ashleigh Stewart, who plays an employee’s daughter, and Gilbert’s new love interest, Winifred Rose. Rising star Kiawenti: io Tarbel will also play as a Mi’kmaq girl named Ka’kwet.