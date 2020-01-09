Annabelle's Kitchen is a pure Italian delight

Loading...

Annabelle’s kitchen

3574 Garrison Gate S.W. 403-454-0268

It was a Sunday night at the sleepy end of the Christmas holiday and Anabelle’s Kitchen was hoppin ‘.

“It’s just about every night of the week,” a server told us.

Five months after opening, Annabelle’s is a charming little bistro with a hint of retro and a tendency towards mint blue and wicker furniture.

The interior of Annabelle refers back to a European bistro.

And I loved their wine ice buckets – large tomato cans still lined with their vintage style labels.

The menu is on the short side with a tendency to starters suggesting a more divisible format.

Nonna’s meatballs ($ 16) brought us a quintet of meaty balls draped in a creamy polenta and filled with the flavors of fresh basil and parsley.

They were uncompromisingly delicious.

Nona’s meatballs.

Just as good were the arancini ($ 12) – four breaded balls that rocked kabocha pumpkin with a pumpkin puree.

Melting everything together was a pecorino cream with the pumpkin in it.

Arancini from Annabelle’s Kitchen.

With that, we then delved into the realm of Annabelle of home-made pasta with the campanelle ($ 20).

The pesto green pasta shared a bowl with in-shell mussels and a stock heavy, wonderfully infused with the essence of the seafood.

Campanelle: one of the pasta selections.

In the meantime, my focus was on one of Annabelle’s five pizza selections, called The Big Payback ($ 20).

I must have worked pretty well with karma for this payback period, given the extremely huge and interesting taste.

Heavily strewn with green olives, the taste of his lamb sausage shone through, while goat cheese lent a sharpness.

And I could not possibly leave the fluffy, chewy, somewhat crunchy and absolutely delicious crust.

Mizue’s strozzapreti ($ 18) offered a simmering spicy heat but better yet, a robust taste infused with herbs, most notably fresh basil.

This was well endowed with ground pork infused with an olive oil-based sauce.

Strozzapreti.

All of this was offered to us by servers at the top of their game, although we could not fully accept a recommendation for the tiramisu – we had just had too much of it lately. Life is hard.

Instead, we attacked an order of olive oil cake, whose name may have seemed misleading.

Olive oil cake.

This was a cake with a relaxed lemon flavor, topped with a slow-melting scoop of ice cream that touched perfectly.

It is easy to see why Annabelle’s Kitchen is an eternally busy place.

Four stars (out of five)

Italian Kitchen

PRICE: starters around $ 20

LICENSED: Yes

DRESS: casual

HOURS: 11 am – 10 pm daily

CREDIT CARDS: yes

WHEELCHAIRS: yes