Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux are part of Australia's star squad when Elyse Villani is out

All-rounder Erin Burns is the other new face alongside Sutherland from outside the title-winning group, although she made her debut at the end of last year.

This leaves Sutherland the only rookie who is likely to act as a reserve as an all-rounder in the pace bowling field after forcing himself into the squad during an A-series in Australia.

Annabel Sutherland has been appointed to the Australian squad for the Twenty20 World Cup

The daughter of the former head of Cricket Australia, James Sutherland, is seen as a future star after recently pushing ahead in an A-series.

“We are very excited about Annabel Sutherland, who has been playing cricket at home for a few years and is part of Australia A and under 19 teams,” said Chief Selector Shawn Flegler.

“It has made significant progress in the past few months.

“Anyone who has seen her play will know how special she is, and we know that she can play a variety of roles in the team when needed.

Sophie Molineux was also included in the squad

“This will be another great experience for someone we see as the future of Australian cricket.”

The team met in Melbourne on Wednesday evening and made a tri-series with India and England at the end of the month.

Loading

Your tournament will then begin on February 21st in Sydney against India.

Molineux returned to cricket for Victoria last week after taking a break during the Big Bash for personal reasons.

She was Australia’s most important finger spinner in the last T20 campaign, but suffered a shoulder injury last year after the operation and was in and out of the team.

“It is also very gratifying to welcome Sophie Molineux back to the team that has been out of the game for some time due to psychological reasons and has shouldered,” said Flegler.

“She is a versatile player who, alongside Jess Jonassen, gives us another way to turn the left arm.

“Sophie has volunteered for both tours and we will continue to take care of her health in the future. Your health is our top priority.”

Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Belinda Vakarewa are among the players who might consider themselves unfortunate as they have been in the mix for the past few months.

AUSTRALIA: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading