Anna Wintour dines with Bill Nighy, ‘shining all the time’

Anna Wintour glowed while enjoying a cozy dinner this week with colleague Brit Bill Nighy – without sunglasses.

They sat together on a corner table in Sant Ambroeus on Madison Avenue Monday night and according to one spectator, the Vogue doyenne looked “happier than I have ever seen her.” The source told us: “Anna was beaming all the time. She looked happy and in very good company. She was beautifully made up and she smiled so much – she had her sunglasses off all the time! They sat together in a corner enjoying a frothy coffee. “

The two have long been good friends and are seen while playing in both New York and London. We have been told that the relationship is not romantic. Nighy separated from his long-term partner, actor Diana Quick, with whom he has a daughter, actress Mary Nighy, in 2008. The “Love, Actually” star reunited with Wintour on Tuesday evening when she organized a Cinema Society screening at the Whitby Hotel of his latest film, an adaptation of ‘Emma’ by Jane Austen.

Nighy joked at the bash – attended by Tory Burch, Huma Abedin, Grace Coddington, Candace Bushnell, Misty Copeland, Tavi Gevinson and Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski – that he would never wear pants or tights for a period piece.

Wintour shared lunch last week with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the Sant Ambroeus ’Village location. A Vogue representative did not comment.

