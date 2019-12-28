Anna Paquin & # 39; incredibly happy & # 39; with a seven-word paper in & # 39; The Irishman & # 39;

Loading...

Oscar winner Anna Paquin can only say seven words in "The Irishman", the new epic by Martin Scorsese, but she doesn't complain, even though her furious Twitter fans are. One said: "I had more lines in the work of Natividad I was in when I was seven than Anna Paquin in & # 39; The Irishman & # 39;", while another added: "The teacher says that every time Anna Paquin He speaks in & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; & # 39 ;, Cats & # 39; receives a good review. "

But the "True Blood" actress, who plays the adult daughter of Robert De Niro in the Netflix mafia drama, said: "It's very endearing when people think they are fighting on their behalf, but it's not really necessary ". I am incredibly happy. "He told the Hollywood Reporter:" I have a small role in the film, and I was very excited to be a part of it in the first place, and all this [award recognition] is just the icing on the cake. "

Paquin said that although the paper is small, it was an immediate yes. "I can't imagine any actor on the planet saying," Yes, I don't want to work with Martin Scorsese and all the living legends of our field. "

