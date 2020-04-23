Anna Kendrick and Cody Heller: Video interview “The first time”

While most fans will forever remember Anna Kendrick for her song “Cups” from the 2012 Pitch Perfect movie, the actress has moved on to many other musical films, including Trolls World Tour, in which she stars as Poppy , a wire-haired elf alongside Justin Timberlake. Branch (the film is currently available on request).

For her last tour, she teamed up with writer and creator Cody Heller for her dramatic Quibi Dummy. The streaming series is loosely based on Heller’s relationship with Dan Harmon, and stars Anna Kendrick as Cody who discovers that her boyfriend Dan (Donal Logue) has a sex doll.

For our last series of video interviews “The First Time”, the duo answered our burning questions – first albums, starstruck, hovering – and, determined to stay on message, about the first time they have ” met “a sex doll.

“I had seen sex dolls, but had never been officially presented with them,” says Heller. “We were all, like, sneering schoolchildren and immediately looked at her vagina, of course …”

“The breasts were so good,” Kendrick continues, “It’s a great product; everyone should have one. Then we tried to move it … And it’s impossible to move.”

