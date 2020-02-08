Anna says Mursel really went home to Turkey. Credit: TLC

It really looked like Anna and Mursel were over after calling her wedding and making plans to return to Turkey after confessing to his parents that Anna had three children.

However, the 90-day fiancé claims that a rare K-1 visa exception was made to allow Mursel to return to America just a few hours before his marriage deadline for Anna.

90-day fiancé fans who did not sell Mursel when they returned to Turkey

In the seventh season of the 90-day fiance, this became one of the greatest nail fanatics when Anna was faced with the Herculean task of picking Mursel up from the airport and rushing home just a few hours before the two were able to tie the knot ,

The problem is that no one looking at 90-day fiancé bought any of these stories. Many call the network, as does Anna and Mursel, because they tried to offer the viewers a quick one.

Many spectators wondered whether it was even possible to have the K-1 visa issued again. After all, it is a one-time entry visa that does not allow foreigners to come and go as they please. In the case of Mursel, however, he is said to have been granted a return to the United States, which is apparently possible but not very common.

All of this has the disadvantage that the clock on the K-1 visa does not restart once the decision to reissue has been made. Instead, the couple still have the original 90 days to get married. For this reason there was a last minute rush that made Anna and Mursel’s wedding possible.

Anna insists that Mursel has really returned to Turkey

With many 90-day fiancees refusing to believe that Mursel has really returned to Turkey, Anna doubles the claims that this part of her story is the real deal.

When asked by a fan whether Mursel really returned to Turkey or whether it was “everything for the show”, Anna replied and said: “Mursel really went and returned to Turkey.”

That may not be enough to convince some 90-day fiancee viewers. It’s no secret that there are many skeptics among us who can blame them because so much is written or at least re-enacted.

We found out how this story ends for Anna and Mursel and whether they actually made it to their wedding day or not.

90-day fiance is broadcast on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.