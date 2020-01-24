According to NBA All-Star Al Horford joined the Boston Celtics, another Horford became a fan favorite. This week it runs on Only A Game love story between Al’s younger sister Anna and the Celtics Community, A former high school quarterback also recalls her experience as only girl on the grate in Sicily. And what a British baseball fan learned to participate on his mission 162 baseball games and visit every 30 MLB baseball stadiums in one season. Come with us!

In Philadelphia or Boston, Anna Horford has the back of Brother Al

Anna says that she has enough love in her heart for both teams, regardless of which Al is playing for.

3 stories: Eli Manning, Zion Williamson, Super Bowl I Tapes

Charlotte Wilder of Sports Illustrated and Michael Lee of The Athletic join Karen Given of Only A Game.

Deanna Hansson remembers her stay on the Italian rust

Deanna Hansson had the support of her community when she joined her high school soccer team. It turned out that not everyone agreed with their choice.

Charlie Pierce: The week in sports

Karen Given and Charlie Pierce, analysts at Only A Game, discuss the Super Bowl LIV combatants. And have you heard what the Florence Freedom has just changed its name to?

“Kind Hearts Everywhere I Went”: Roadtripping with the British baseball

Baseball Brit Joey Mellow quit his job to spend the summer of 2019 baseball.