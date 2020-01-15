Anna Faris is engaged - and apparently has been engaged for some time

Anna Faris is said to be engaged to director of photography Michael Barrett – and apparently has been engaged for some time.

The couple are rumored to be dating after meeting on the set of Overload in 2017, and are now planning to marry.

Faris split from his ten-year-old partner Chris Pratt the same year, telling reporters at the time, “There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he’s still so proud of me.”

“We watched ourselves grow, and it still scares me. And I think I make him fall in love – unless he is a very good actor and a great fictional. “

When Pratt announced that he was going to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger last year, Faris even offered to officiate the marriage.

She said, “Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know,” I suggested to Katherine last night. “

“I said to myself“ Ah! It’s incredible! “And I replied back,” I just want to remind you that I am an ordained minister. “

Continuing to talk about the engagement, Anna said, “I love it, I love it and I’m so glad they got together.”

Now, Faris Troop Zero co-star Allison Janney has announced that actress Scary Movie is planning her own big day.

She said to People, “I kept him very calm, I’ll let you know! So I celebrated with them a long time ago.

“I saw the ring one day (…) I went to his room to work on the lines, then I said to myself:” What is this ring on your finger? “

“I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. “Oh, that’s it,” and then, yes, it was fun. “

Congratulations to Anna and Michael – this is very exciting news.

Oh, and by the way, we would really like an invitation.