Anker's latest USB-C chargers highlight the best deals of the day, more

Tuesday’s best deals include Anker’s latest USB-C accessories, as well as deals on the official iPhone XS Max cases and a Samsung Thunderbolt 3 solid state drive. See below for all of that and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

Anker’s Latest USB-C Wall Chargers No Longer Available

The latest sale from Amazon by Anker is illustrated by its 30W USB-C PowerPort Atom III wall charger at $ 22. You usually pay $ 35 for one of Anker’s latest wall chargers. We’ve seen it drop to $ 23 a few times before, with today’s deal offering a new all-time high on Amazon. I have used this wall charger while traveling during the holidays and I can say that its lean design makes it a great companion wherever adventures take you. In addition, a 30 W output is sufficient to power the latest iPhones and iPads. It can even attack a MacBook when not in use, but can have trouble keeping up with high-end machines. Discover the entire sale here.

Apple iPhone XS Max official cases fall

Amazon currently offers official Apple iPhone XS Max leather cases for $ 30. After dropping $ 40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks another drop from Amazon on this style, and is the best we’ve seen on the official leather case. for this device since September. For comparison, you will still have to pay $ 49 directly from Apple. Composed of “specially tanned and finished European leather”, this case features an elegant design associated with complementary machined aluminum buttons. The interior is also lined with microfiber material to gently rock your device. As someone who has been using leather cases on their iPhone for years, the package provides a premium look and feel expected from Apple.

Save on a Samsung 1 TB Thunderbolt 3 SSD

Amazon offers the Samsung 1 TB X5 Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD for $ 350. After falling $ 446, it sold for $ 400 during the holidays, beats our previous mention by $ 50 and marks a new all-time high on Amazon. Topping the list of features for the X5 SSD, the integrated Thunderbolt 3 port gives you transfer speeds of up to 2800 MB / s, making it a must-have drive for video editors on the go and more. This SSD also sports an impact-resistant case and is bus-powered, which means that the USB-C port powers your machine directly. If you need super-fast portable storage, Samsung is definitely worth considering. You can dive into our practice exam for an in-depth look.

Arlo Pro 3 camera system now $ 100 off

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Wireless Security System in White for $ 400. The blackout version is also experiencing its first drop today at the same price. . For comparison, you save $ 100 on the regular rate thanks to all-time low prices available in all areas. Notable features here include a wireless, weather-resistant design, making it easy to mount these cameras just about anywhere. You will receive 2K streams with HDR support in all areas so you can easily zoom in on the action when visitors or packages arrive. I have been using this configuration for a few months now and I have to say; well worth the investment. Arlo includes 3 months of its free premium smart service with a rolling 30-day DVR service, making it a breeze to record all events.

Save 20% on the Marshall AirPlay retro speaker

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Woburn Multi-Room Wi-Fi Speaker for $ 344. After dropping $ 430, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is less than $ 4 from the historic low and is the second best price to date otherwise. Whether you’re just an old school rock fan or want to take advantage of new amenities in the speaker world, like whole house audio, Marshall’s Woburn should catch your eye. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can take advantage of the capabilities of AirPlay and Chromecast to integrate into your favorite audio ecosystem. Two 15 W tweeters are paired with two 40 W woofers for “room-filling” playback.

