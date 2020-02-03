Anker’s impressive noise-canceling headphones are low up to $ 40

Best technical deals Best technical deals The best technical deals from the internet, which are updated daily.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid active noise canceling headphones (black) $ 40 | Amazon

If you are looking for a great pair of ANC, Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 only has $ 40. Usually selling for around $ 60, this is the best discount we’ve seen on these specific looks, no coupon code needed.

In his review, Shep said these cans are sonically impressive compared to his competitors of less than $ 100:

The 40 mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio certified, which may or may not mean so much in practice, depending on who you ask. What it does mean is that the drivers can reach frequencies up to 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can claim that. There is also a “Bass Up” mode that, you guessed it, raises the bass as needed as if you were wearing Beats around 2014.

I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as $ 300 headphones from the big boys, but they’re the best-sounding ANC over-the-top I’ve tried in this price range, with a fair margin.

These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four microphones with noise reduction, Bluetooth 5.0 and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)

$ 40

From Amazon

2653 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

Pick yours up before it inevitably disappears.

<noscript><iframe src="https://kinjadeals.theinventory.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1203021282343829504&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1203021282343829504" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

.