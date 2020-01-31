Anker PowerPort Slim III test: value and performance

Anker launched a number of new products that ended in 2019 and open the new year. A trio of low profile chargers for every situation underlines this. We have already picked up the PowerPort Atom PD 4 and the smaller Atom III chargers. Today in this series we focus on the middle ground and the final new release: the 4-port desktop charger PowerPort Atom III Slim. At around $ 50This closes the gap between slower portable power plants and more robust alternatives. Go downstairs to find out which sleek 4-port 65W charging handles you’ll need as you go through the steps.

65 W power in an elegant design

The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim charger shows how far the technology has advanced in recent years. Go back in 2015 when we exchanged deals for Ankers much more extensive 4-port desktop chargers for around $ 30.

New technologies such as GaN are quickly finding their way into various chargers on the market, and consumers benefit from lower prices and less space.

Anker’s mid-range 65W desktop charger answers the 2020 call with 4 ports that cover almost everything you can throw at it. In particular, there is a single USB-C-PD connector and three USB-A connectors. The total output of 65 W makes up all four slots, but the USB-C PD takes up most of it with 45 W. The remaining three USB-A ports are individually charged with 2.4 A.

The more bulky design of the past few years has been wiped out by technological advances like GaN, which enable companies to reduce the size of power components. Anker’s Atom III with 4 ports fulfills this promise with a flat design that picks up on the design of the popular USB-C travel charger and makes it a desktop alternative.

Charges the MacBook in time and speeds up the iPhone and iPad

Depending on which port you use to charge which device, Ankers PowerPort Atom III delivers above-average or exactly as expected results. The USB-C-PD connector with an output of 45 W is the obvious star of the show.

This is enough to support the latest iPhones and iPads from Apple with relatively fast charging speeds. It can also do the job on different MacBook models, but it can be delayed if intensive tasks are performed at the same time.

In the meantime, the three USB-A ports deliver standard 2.4A speeds that are compatible with virtually every bargain charger on the market. These are mainly intended for overnight power-ups or products that are connected around the clock.

The Anker PowerPort Atom III 4-port desktop charger is now available from Amazon for $ 53.99, At the time of our publication, there was one additional 15% On-page coupon available for additional savings.

9to5Toy’s Take

There’s a lot to like here, but the main use of Anker’s midrange charger mainly depends on the needs of each user. Are you looking for something on the go? Anker’s smaller USB-C PD charger may fit better. Those who need a more permanent solution may want to use Anker’s larger desktop charger with additional power and ports.

For an all-round option that works best for MacBook Air users with additional devices, the Atom III Slim with four ports is a winner. It’s the perfect blend of affordability, performance, and sleek design that doesn’t take up too much space. It still fits easily in your backpack, and at a price of around $ 50, the bank won’t break either. It receives the 9to5Toys seal of approval.

