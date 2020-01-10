Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 Review: A must for 2020

Loading...

Anker recently presented its new PowerPort Atom PD 4, its latest desktop charger that delivers 100 W of power on two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. Just a few years ago, this type of feeding was almost useless, but throughout 2019, it became apparent that more juice was needed for most modern setups. Apple, in particular, sets this standard by shipping a 96 W USB-C wall charger with its 16-inch MacBook Pro. I’ll dwell on the value proposition later, but it’s clear that Anker’s new PowerPort Atom PD 4 is worth your attention if you need a secondary charging solution. Full practical details below.

PowerPort Atom PD 4 | Specifications plus

Anker’s new PowerPort Atom PD 4 arrives with a mostly familiar design, with a white case, an AC power cable and the usual blue LED ring found on the brand’s chargers. The front reveals a stack of four ports, including two from Anker’s PowerIQ USB-A and two with USB-C PD.

Aside from the brand and the wired design, there are few complaints about the visuals of this charger. Overall, it fits perfectly with my configuration centered on Apple. Definitely better than some of the ugliest alternatives on the market today.

Here is a full description of the PowerPort Atom PD 4 specifications:

Super Power – Provides a huge charging power of 100 W – enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and two smartphones at the same time.

High speed charging – Save up to 1 hour of charging time with USB-C Power Delivery and Anker’s famous PowerIQ technology for USB-A.

Universal Compatibility – Optimized for flawless performance with USB-A and USB-C phones, tablets and more, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2018 and 13-inch Dell XPS.

Smart power allocation – Provides up to 100 W of charging power while a device is connected to a USB-C port, or distributes the output to up to 4 connected devices.

Convenient with the Anker 100 W power plant

I would venture to guess that most of our readers frequently use multiple devices at the same time. Probably some sort of combination between an iPhone, an iPad and a MacBook. Depending on when these devices were purchased, the value of Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 4 becomes even more apparent.

For my use case, it’s an iPhone 11 Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Three devices that like to consume energy and take longer than their predecessors to recharge.

This is the main selling point of the PowerPort Atom PD 4. It beautifully manages the three flagship devices from Apple, with a remaining port for any other auxiliary electronics that may need to be enlarged.

During my tests, the iPhone 11 Pro turned on in less than an hour. iPad Pro? 90 minutes. And my 16-inch MacBook Pro in about two hours and 15 minutes. All beat standard charging times compared to the electrical bricks supplied by Apple. Of course, these times vary if all ports are used.

I have a relatively dedicated daily routine, which combines a clamshell desktop setup for my MacBook and wireless charging for my iPhone 11 Pro. My iPad Pro is regularly used by my wife and daughter, so the charge varies. For this reason, the Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 fits perfectly into my travel routine. If I go somewhere, I take this Anker charger with me.

It is roughly the same size as the Apple 96W wall charger, but offers three additional ports and great flexibility with USB-C and A. The required AC power cable will be a drawback for some, as will the $ 100 price tag.

My argument is that, for a few compromises, Anker provides a far superior product when confronted with Apple’s own internal power solutions. The extra $ 20 compared to the 96 W wall charger is worth it, as far as I’m concerned. And we can pretty much guarantee that Anker will put their PowerPort Atom PD 4 on sale at some point, offering even more value at that time.

Conclusion

The new Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 is a natural choice if you are a multi-device user. With USB-C and A functionality, up to 100 W of power and a reasonably compact design, it offers everything needed to charge most modern configurations. I highly recommend considering this route, especially if you are a 16-inch MacBook Pro user.

Alternatives: Consider an 87 W charger with the same Hyperjuice ports for $ 80

