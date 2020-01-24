Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Review for iPhone

In the second half of 2019, Anker launched several compelling charging solutions for today’s modern devices. We recently got our hands on the brand’s 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4, which is arguably the best charger on the market in 2020. However, today we’re looking at something a little more travel-friendly. Anker’s PowerPort Atom III Slim wall charger arrives with an ultra-portable design and 30W USB-C charging speeds.

Although there are many portable chargers that offer this type of USB-C output on the market today, Anker has nailed a few key elements to the Atom III Slim. Above all, the discreet design is comparable to that of a credit card. Go below for some practical thoughts and more.

First the facts of the Atom III Slim |

Anker’s PowerPort Atom III Slim is one of the smallest 30W USB-C chargers on the market today. It is only 0.63 inches thick and offers a foldable design. Thanks to USB-C connectivity, it is designed to tackle a variety of products, from the latest Android and iPhone devices to iPads and even the smallest Apple MacBooks.

Inside is a GaN or gallium nitride battery, which is the latest consumer-oriented charging technology. GaN allows brands like Anker to reduce existing technology and integrate it into smaller products, which we detail here today.

Compared to the integrated chargers for some of the biggest products on the market, Anker promises an increase in performance of up to 250%. This is highlighted compared to Apple’s entry-level iPhones, while you can count on a 100% increase over Samsung’s standard S10 charger, and 150% better than the USB-C iPad option. Pro 11 inch included with purchase.

… And now the criticism |

There is a lot to like about what Anker is doing here. The PowerPort Atom III Slim offers remarkable power at 30 W which contains enough juice for smartphones and tablets in a small footprint.

As you can see from the image above, there isn’t much to the charger itself, and the slim design lends itself well for travel or as a permanent charger. It is particularly pleasant for office or home theater configurations where your sockets have little space, which makes it difficult to turn on devices with traditional chargers. The combination of a slim design and a downward-facing port make it one of the most versatile options on the market.

The speeds of 30 W are enough to handle most devices on the market today, with the exception of the latest Apple MacBooks. For me, I want to simplify as much as possible, which is my only drawback about this charger. It can’t handle my 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is why I liked Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 4 100W so much. But I recognize that I probably don’t fall into the same category as most users.

If you’re looking for a dedicated travel charger or USB-C charger that’s great for anything but power-hungry devices, then the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim is worth a look. As we write, it’s just $ 22 at Amazon, which is a very attractive price. Those who pack the latest smartphones from Apple and various Android manufacturers should switch to this wall charger and never look back.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for all the latest videos, reviews and more!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl1fFv_U360 [/ integrated]