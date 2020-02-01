Animal shelter looking for volunteers to hug pigs

A South Carolina animal shelter is looking for volunteers to cuddle some cute piglets and call people from all over the world to help. Cotton Branch Farm is home to cows, horses, donkeys, ducks, sheep and of course pigs. The pigs were rescued after being neglected and malnourished, Josh Carpenter Costner of Cotton Branch Farm told WIS-TV. “We thought,” maybe we can help save at least 30 or 40, “he said, but the farm eventually bought 225 pigs in December 2018. Since then, the farm has adopted 75 of those pigs, but an additional 100 have permanent houses and need a little love. “Many of the pigs, because they were in such large numbers where they came from, were not socialized, so we tried to think of a way, because the more time we spent with them, the more social they would become,” Costner said. The farm brought the cause to social media and asked volunteers to cuddle the pigs and the response was overwhelming. “We’ve received emails and phone calls from people in Canada, Germany, the UK, people all over the US, our phones, emails and messages on social media have just been blown up,” Costner said. Ultimately, the farm will remain the home of about 50 pigs, many of whom have senior needs or special needs, including Teddy, a pig who uses a wheelchair to move around the farm.

