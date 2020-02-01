Animal Sanctuary openly calls for voluntary pig cuddles

Give back with hugs!

On Tuesday, Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, a South Carolina-based volunteer organization dedicated to helping animals in need, made an open call for volunteers. More specifically, the group is looking for participants who like to rub their noses with pigs in need of socialization.

Once cuddled properly, the pigs will be one step closer to finding their forever families through adoption. According to the website of the reserve, pot belly / mini pigs are most in need of placement.

Sound like dream performance? Well, Twitter thought so. Although the original post received limited likes and retweets, look into the volunteer calendar and see all “Pig Socialization” slots being full until March – and even those are going fast.

Fortunately there are now and then enough opportunities to participate in other reception projects. The sanctuary provides a series of abandoned, abused, neglected and older farm animals and regularly accepts volunteers.

If you are too far away to dive into the pig’s nest (like this reporter, who is reconsidering her life in Los Angeles more per minute), then consider giving away.

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary has an Amazon Wish List with necessary supplies, as well as one-time and monthly donation options. To visit the sanctuary located in Leesville, South Carolina (about 25 miles outside of Columbia,), plan a trip in advance on their website.

