Animal rescue is looking for funds, foster families after a fire

The Saving Animals Lives Together (SALT) rescue group in London is looking for foster homes to take care of cats and dogs that have been displaced by a fire in its foster family on January 17. (Facebook)

A London rescue by fire is attractive for foster families to take his displaced cats and dogs.

Saving Animal Lives Together (SALT) also launched an online fundraiser that had collected more than $ 10,000 from its $ 16,000 target by Monday afternoon.

The online call started on the weekend after an early morning flame killed four cats in SALT’s foster family on 68 Snowdon Cres. Friday. Firefighters rescue 25 cats and three dogs from the southern home, and a woman trying to rescue pets from the fire was admitted to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

SALT, a charity founded in 2017, is trying to collect to replace lost supplies and cover veterinary bills for animals rescued from fire.

“Kittens. . . rescued from fire. . . are checked at Shaw Road Vet Clinic. Most have smoke inhalation and will need extensive care, “the group said.” At the moment we urgently need litter, litter trays, bowls, blankets, wet food and donations for veterinary costs. “

Three cats are still missing, SALT wrote on his Facebook page.

The agency also needs foster homes for its displaced persons, including Trident, a three-month-old kitten whose whiskers had melted in the fire.

Fire damage, which started in the kitchen, has been linked to $ 120,000, London Fire Department said.