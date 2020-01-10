Animal Planet Puppy Bowl Returns: Puppy Bowl XVI Trailer

Loading...

The cutest rivalry in sport is back. The Animal Planet Puppy Bowl series will be back on February 2 with Puppy Bowl XVI, broadcast at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12: 00 pm PT, with a “tail-gate” pre-match program starting at 14:00. AND / 11:00 p.m. PT.

For its sixteenth year of programming coinciding with the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl will feature 96 puppies from 61 shelters across 25 states “in competition” in a two-hour Sweet Sixteen match between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Several adoptable puppies from international shelters will also be presented this year, from Cartagena, Colombia, Sainte-Croix in the US Virgin Islands and Toronto.

The game will feature goat cheerleaders, a hamster named Surge that will power the dashboard, and the Kitty Halftime Show, featuring who else but Jenni-purr Lopez and Cat-ira. Animal Planet will also host the Dog Bowl, a one hour competition for shelter dogs for adults and seniors living in rescue centers and shelters.

Between game segments, the Puppy Bowl will feature “Pup Close and Personal” profiles for adoptable players and hard-working animal shelters to find them forever. Actress / actress Whitney Cummings, Property Brothers hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott, and animal advocate Jill Rappaport will lead these segments.