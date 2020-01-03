Animal Crossing: New Horizons Trailer makes waiting for launch even more difficult

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCwVTCxm29c

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch for another three months and Nintendo seems to be making waiting as hard as possible for fans. A new trailer "Deserted Island Getaway Package Primer" is out, thanks to the predatory lenders at Nook Inc.

Imagine in a meeting room like a pyramid playing field trying to sell a worthless timeshare, the trailer has Tom Nook presenting a stunning view of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We see the deserted island, full of trees and tropical fruit, as well as villagers cutting trees and building new buildings to create their ideal homes.

All of this is what the villagers are looking at, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hunter Isabella, full of awe at the vacation they will take. We just hope that they have the necessary clocks to Nook Inc. to pay back for the loans that they will certainly receive for new homes because the company is relentless in collecting. That said, paying no interest sounds pretty good – maybe Nook Inc. also have to open a branch in the real world?

The trailer also gave us a peek into North American box art for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It has several characters, including Isabella, the employees of Nook Inc. and villagers working hard on a project. As always, a clock is visible at the top of the logo, reminding you of the seconds that tick before you get a shakedown from Tom Nook & # 39; s friends.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released for Nintendo Switch on March 20. It features an extensive craft system called "DIY Recipes", as well as a full seasonal cycle, local and online multiplayer modes and full customization on the uninhabited island. Even if you can't take a real vacation this year, you can certainly get a nice alternative by exploring the island and making it your own. You can view our entire collection of games to learn more about the new gameplay systems and what changes are being made compared to the 3DS game Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

