Angus Cloud, Beloved Actor of HBO’s “Euphoria,” Passes Away at 25

Angus Cloud, a talented and beloved actor best known for playing the good-hearted drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s “Euphoria,” died Monday in Oakland, California. The actor was only 25 years old. Cloud’s passing has left fans, friends, and family heartbroken, as well as eliciting touching tributes from fellow cast members.

Details of Death

The Oakland Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at the Cloud family home at approximately 11:30 a.m., where the patient was found “already deceased.” While the cause of death remains unknown, the Oakland Police Department confirmed that the investigation is active. According to a statement from Cloud’s family, the actor had been intensely grieving the loss of his father, who was buried just last week and struggled with mental health issues.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family said.

Career Highlights

Rise to Stardom: Cloud rose to prominence with his role as Fez on HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama series “Euphoria.” Film Appearances: His other acting credits include films like “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023). Recent Projects: Cloud was recently cast opposite Melissa Berrera in a new horror movie by “Scream 6” directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Music Videos: The actor also starred in various music videos such as Noah Cyrus’ “All Three,” Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes,” and Becky G and Karol G’s “Miamiii.” First Acting Job: Cloud was discovered while hanging out with friends and his role as Fez was his first acting job.

Tributes from the Euphoria Family

The “Euphoria” cast and crew, as well as HBO, expressed their deep sorrow and remembered Cloud’s unique talent and kindness. Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon.” Co-star Zendaya: Praised Cloud’s “boundless light, love, and joy.” Her full tribute on Instagram recalled Cloud’s infectious laugh and warmth. Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard): Described Cloud as an “open soul with the kindest heart.” Other Tributes: Further reactions included heartfelt messages from Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Kathrine Narducci, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Sydney Sweeney, Drake, and Lukas Gage.

Conclusion

Remembered for his incredible talent, his unique ability to light up a room, and his openness about mental health struggles, Cloud’s legacy is expected to continue to inspire and resonate with fans around the world. The world is left to mourn an actor who had much to give but was taken too soon. The privacy of Cloud’s family is requested as they process this devastating loss.