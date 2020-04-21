Angry protesters staying home gather on the streets during the pandemic that left 43,006 Americans dead

As many of us follow social distancing orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, quarantine protests are erupting in states like Michigan. These protests caused traffic jams and even blocked healthcare workers from accessing the hospital.

According to the Daily Beast, a Michigan government executive order Gretchen Whitmer has banned people from going to second homes and closing non-essential businesses. Some residents of the state oppose these new rules.

Quarantine protests block Michigan hospitals

The protest outside the Michigan Capitol was called “Operation Grid” on a Facebook invitation. Protesters gathered in their cars to back the governor’s orders, as it made it difficult for workers to get medical attention.

“I can’t do my job!” James Smith said the health worker in a video obtained by Now This News. “I can’t help anyone, because he decided to block all entrance ways to get to the hospital.”

“The cars were blocking one of our hospitals, so an ambulance was literally unable to enter the bay for ten minutes,” Governor Whitmer said in a TV interview. “This is the kind of behavior that extends the needs of home orders, which extends COVID-19.”

Protesters against stay-at-home in Michigan are blocking the streets leading to a hospital.

Ambulances cannot pass.

This protest was organized by conservative groups in Michigan.

These are the same people who call Black Lives issues “terrorists.” pic.twitter.com/mvbMcVL2CX

– Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@ TravisAllen02) April 15, 2020

Why do people protest at quarantine?

Although experts say social distancing is an important step in curbing the spread of coronavirus and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed, there are those who oppose the new home stay rules.

“It’s time for our state to open,” said a Michigan woman in the previous video for Now This. “We’re tired of not being able to buy the things we need, go to the hairdresser, get your hair done. It’s time to open up.”

“We are not his children,” said another protestor from Governor Whitmer. “Until this virus continues, it will stay here. And all we do is hide it.” People in other states are also protesting. A group called “ReopenNC,” for example, wants to ease restrictions in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer, called the Michigan protest a “political rally” that “flies in the face of all the science, all the best practices and the home-stay order that was issued.”

