Angry Nerd: YouTube can't help you

Some call me cheap; I say that I have enabled do-it-yourself. Occasionally I pay for it, such as the time that my motorcycle almost burned down after I had ‘repaired’ the headlight. Maybe I should have consulted YouTube. Or not. Recently the voice chat broke out on my Xbox, so I searched for handy tutorials. What i found? Videos of charming children all the way down. The top results have redefined uselessness. Check if the plug of my Apple EarPods is connected. Switch the Xbox on and off. Let your parents buy a PlayStation 4 for you. (Listen, punk, I played Fortnite when it was still called Unreal Tournament.) One child even recommended this: “OK, hold the volume button up for three seconds and then hold the volume button down for three seconds and then hold the middle for 30 seconds.” Hardly understandable and no better than voodoo advice from the 90’s to fix Nintendo 64 cartridges by blowing on them My last threads of hope were fraying and unraveling when video on video of baby-faced charlatans instructed me to “warm up” my microphone. No one is heating Apple products these days! Where were my fellow adult gamers? The adults who speak my language? Have they been made algorithmically priority-free on this increasingly infantile platform? Or completely deterred? Finally I turned on my Xbox and did what I was commanded, the volume of the EarPods up three seconds and then three seconds down and then the middle – whatever that means – for 30 seconds in printed. Yes, it didn’t work. I will never get back thirty-six seconds of my life. The console didn’t even catch fire.

