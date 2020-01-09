Loading...

NEIL LENNON has beaten the SFA for their treatment of Ryan Christie and wants them to be mistaken.

The Celtic manager told the media that he was angry and stunned by Ryan’s retroactive ban after the Glasgow Derby and pointed out that the worst offenses were either unpunished or not cited.

Christie will now have to sit on the sidelines to grab Alfredo Morelos, a man who seems to be above the law because the Ibrox club has fought a fake war against the treatment of their striker.

Celtic has been caught in the line of fire by an unfortunate SFA, yet, unlike a statement from the club and the obvious annoyance of Neil Lennon – nothing will be done to challenge the governing body.

“I would like to see common sense triumph. I would like them to say, “Sorry, we made a mistake.” “Neil Lennon told SunSport.

“From the point of view of the club, we are extremely disappointed and bewildered about the outcome.

“I just don’t see how you can come to that conclusion. It’s so inconsistent.

“How they find that as an aggressive act or an act of brutality, as they say, is a mystery to me.

“I have seen worse or not quoted or remain unpunished even when they are quoted.

“We are angry about it. The club will talk to the SFA, although I don’t know if they will get any clarification about this or not.

“But from our point of view, we are bitterly disappointed with the outcome.

“It’s about nothing. We’ve watched it over and over and, if anything, it’s just a coincidence.

‘We can show you many more other incidents that have remained unpunished. We don’t understand and are very angry about it.

“There is so much confusion, but we have seen incidents that are far worse than unpunished.

“It is absolutely bizarre from our point of view and very frustrating.