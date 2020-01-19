Angry Man Utd legend Gary Neville hits the desk after Anthony Martial misses golden opportunity in Liverpool - The Sun

GARY NEVILLE put his hand to the comment table after Anthony Martial had blocked Manchester United’s best chance over the bar in their 2-0 defeat to bitter Liverpool rivals.

After hitting the ball to Andreas Pereira on the edge of the penalty area, the Frenchman immediately received it back and was behind Liverpool’s defense.

1

Neville was furiously behind when Martial took a great opportunity for goal. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

But after he had brought it down with a brilliant check and in his stride, Martial got his body completely wrong and shot high and wide from Alisson’s goal.

Hardly able to keep his distance with the attempt, Neville quietly vented his anger by banging on the table in front of him before continuing the game.

Frustration for @ GNev2! 😡

It is fair to say that Gary Neville was not so impressed after Anthony Martial declined a glorious chance to pull Manchester United on Anfield! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SHFApJVOtt

– Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

Fellow commentator Martin Tyler seemed to pay little attention to Neville’s outburst, while Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher seemed to breathe a sigh of relief.

Another former Man United player, Roy Keane, expressed his frustration with Martial in a much more public way, suggesting that he is not good enough to play for the Red Devils.

“That is his career in short. You’ve achieved that goal. That’s why he’s not quite good enough for United.

“That moment summed it up.”

Keane and Carragher also had a passionate back and forth about the state of Man United and how to approach the management situation regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Keane asked Carragher: “What about the previous managers of recent years, do you say they are all bad managers?”

To which Carragher said: “In Manchester United? Do you think they have done a good job? You slaughtered Mourinho when he was working.”

Keane answered, “But he needed more time.”

Carra’s voice then dropped a few octaves as he replied incredibly: “He needed more time? Did you give Mourinho more time? On the back of the performance here (Anfield) last year?”

“Absolutely, that’s the name of the game. We ask Ole that he can’t, look at his resume. But for some reason other managers go to clubs and get the benefit of the doubt,” Keane answered .

Carragher pointed out: “The CV probably gives them the benefit of the doubt.”

Man United boss Solskjaer confirms that star attacker Rashford misses at least SIX WEEKS with a stress fracture in his back

