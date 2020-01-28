Angry horse trainers pursue Tinkler's family business over unpaid bills

Serene Bloodstock, one of the family’s companies, is owned by Mr. Tinkler’s father Les and mother Zelda, while an affiliate, Serene Lodge Racing, is in liquidation.

Thoroughbred Recoveries, an industry collection agency, confirmed that it was tracking $ 321,000 for five customers, including trainers and other horse services.

Last year, the agency raised $ 99,994 from Mr. Tinkler and his affiliates, said Annette English, director of Thoroughbred Recoveries.

“The biggest problem with Tinkler and its affiliates is the tremendous pressure that its constant delay in paying places places on the people they deal with,” she said.

“When or when people are ultimately paid, it is often months or even years to track them, incur huge costs, hire lawyers, damage their own cash flow, and finally make a deal about the amount due all the profit for people is lost to business.

“Ironically, it is the smaller debts that have never been tracked that do the most harm, but what looks like a small debt can have a huge impact on their cash flow, paralyze them, and get them out of business.”

“What is never fully seen is the personal cost and tremendous stress caused by the failure of Tinkler companies to pay good people who have provided services in good faith.”

Horse trainer Brett Dodson (right), an SMS exchange between him and Nathan Tinkler (left) who owes money, according to Dodson.

Twin Hills, owned by the Tait family after being sold by Sheik Maktoum for around $ 12 million in April last year, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Coach Brett Dodson, who is said to owe $ 59,000 and is a Thoroughbred Recoveries customer, said he was “high and dry”.

“We need money … it’s not just the daily training fees, but also the costs he charged me (in veterinary fees),” said Mr. Dodson, who trained several horses for the Tinkler family.

Coach Wayne Wilkes says he owes money. Credit: Jenny Evans

Wayne Wilkes, a trainer who is not a Thoroughbred Recoveries customer, says he owes about $ 80,000 to work on nine horses owned by Serene Lodge.

“It all started well, but then the payment slowed down,” said Wilkes.

“They would always promise next week, then next week, but the money would not show up. It is very difficult for a small company. I still have to pay my bills.”

Mr. Tinkler’s former horse racing empire, Patinack Farm, collapsed in late 2014 and owed more than $ 50 million to Harvey Norman chairman Gerry Harvey. Patinack’s sprawling properties on the Gold Coast were eventually sold to Hong Kong billionaire Tony Fung for $ 15 million.

Mr. Tinkler was declared bankrupt in February 2016, but was released two years later. He was banned from company management by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission in May 2017 for three years and nine months after eleven companies he managed collapsed.

Patinack Farm, once owned by Nathan Tinkler.

Mr. Tinkler declined to comment on Tuesday, but his lawyer, Stefan Briggs, said he “had at least some of the debts … including those that formed the basis of the liquidation request.”

“However, arrangements are made to settle all outstanding debts and our customer expects this process to be completed in the coming weeks,” said Briggs.

“If this does not succeed, our customer will defend all claims made.”

However, the exchange of text messages between Nathan Tinkler and various coaches over the past two years has shown that business relationships have been disrupted by concerns about paying bills.

“Buddy, I’m sorry I just want to lose the position where that’s all. I keep getting revised,” Mr. Tinkler wrote to Mr. Dodson on April 11 last year. “If you can sell one of them, tomorrow’s prize money is not a problem for you if you send it to you from racing nsw. I’m sorry for the pain. “

“Haha, yes buddy, you will shortly receive a bank transfer for the 20 km,” he wrote later this month. “I will have the test (sic) fixed by the end of May. Sell ​​(Trust In Cash) and let’s see how (Lunar Tramp) shows up. “

Mr. Tinkler sells one of several properties related to the Serene racing operation near Port Macquarie. It was offered for sale for the first time last year for $ 1.45 million.

In 2019, the family registered a new company, Carmila Park. Its sole partner is Jodie, Mr. Tinkler’s wife. Since registration, some Serene Bloodstock horses – including She’s Crowned, Trustable, and Hard Ruler – have been transferred to the new company’s name.

Kylar Loussikian is the CBD columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

