Angie Harmon and Greg Vaughan get engaged at Christmas

Actress Angie Harmon and soap opera star Greg Vaughan are listening to wedding bells on Christmas day.

"Marry, marry Christmas!" Harmon, 47, captioned a slide show of the photos on Wednesday, which revealed that Vaughan, 46, asked the question on the steps of his house.

Harmon added the hashtag "#modernbradybunch" in honor of the couple's six respective children, who were present for the proposal with matching Christmas sweaters.

The star of "Rizzoli & Isles" married former NFL player Jason Sehorn, with whom he shares daughters, Finley Faith, 16, Avery Grace, 14, and Emery Hope, 11, from 2001 to 2016 .

Meanwhile, Vaughn was married to Dutch actress Touriya Haoud from 2006 to 2014, and they share children Jathan James, 12, Cavan Thomas, 9, and Landan Reid 7.

The "Days of Our Lives" star joked in his post, "Well … that was FUN!"

According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2017.

In 2018, Vaughan told Soap Opera Digest that he flew to the east coast for his first date with the actress because "there was not much chance that he would return in that direction for a while."

He added: "It has flourished beautifully at our pace and our speed and [she] is someone I deeply admire and appreciate and I respect very much."

