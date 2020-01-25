Anger as a lawyer demands that Britain's toughest agent be punished for defending himself against machete-wielding maniac - The Sun

A LAWYER demands that Britain’s “hardest agent” be punished after saving his life with a 50,000-volt Taser during a malicious machete attack.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, cut PC Stuart Outten off with a two-meter machete in Leyton, East London – but there have now been calls for the policeman to be charged.

Lawyer Sophie Khan has called to punish the police officer after using the Taser on the attacker. The police have released photos of the serious injuries suffered by the brave agent. Credit: PA: Press Association

Lawyer Sophie Khan defended the brute with the machete by saying that he acted in “self-defense” in the presence of “excessive force” of PC Outten.

On Twitter, she said she was surprised that the Metropolitan Police “did not initiate disciplinary action against PC Outten for abuse and battery on Muhammad Rodwan.”

Mrs. Khan, who represented the people and campaigns against excessive use of the weapon injured by Taser, added that the officer’s actions turned out to be “partial excessive use of force.”

She said the case had shown “there remains a risk to the public through police abuse of Taser.”

After criticizing the heroic works of the “hardest agent in Britain”, policemen reacted in indignation and defended PC Outten.

Chairman Ken Marsh of the Federation of Federation said: “This police officer lawfully stopped a man and politely asked him to get out of the vehicle because he had no insurance.

“He reacted by pulling out a machete and brutally attacking him and my colleague almost lost his life.

“He would have died without that Taser.

“These comments are utterly despicable – not only does it incite violence, but it also condemns a hero who held a dangerous perpetrator while fighting for his life.”

Mrs. Justice Carr, who was in Old Bailey yesterday, rejected the idea that the police officer had used excessive force.

The judge said to the criminal: “This was a brutal and shocking attack. I reject the unattractive claim that [PC Outten] used excessive force in circumstances where you had attacked him and opposed the arrest by force.”

Rodwan was persuaded by the 29-year-old police officer to drive an uninsured van in Leyton, East London before being hacked over his head and body with a 2-foot knife in the violent attack.

The officer saved himself by zapping Rodwan twice with a 50,000 volt Taser.

PC Outten sustained six head wounds and skull fractures, along with an arm wound and broken fingers.

He was filmed afterwards kneeling on the floor bleeding and yelling at a passerby to pass his radio so that he could call an ambulance.

PC Stuart Outten suffered several injuries on Credit: PA: Press Association

On Thursday, a jury from the Old Bailey found Rodwan guilty of intent with injury, but released him from the more serious accusation of attempted murder and also possession of an assault weapon.

Later it turned out that Rodwan had served time for an earlier machete attack.

Rodwan was imprisoned for nine years in 1996 for assaulting two men with a machete in the bedroom of his East London apartment.

Both victims needed surgery after the 1996 attack, with almost one chopping off his hand.

He had convictions dating back to the age of 18 and was imprisoned for three years after being convicted for rape in 1983.

But details of the terrible history of the violence of the convicted rapist were kept by the Old Bailey jury, and a judge ruled that they were inadmissible.

PC Outten said he was lucky to survive, joking that he was grateful that his head was hard enough to withstand the attack.

He said: “That night I was just doing my job, for which I was trained, but more importantly to make sure I didn’t die, because that was a clear possibility if the attack had continued.

“When he started beating me in the head with the machete, I realized it was escalating very quickly and I now had to fight for my life.”

Rodwan claimed that he acted in self-defense and said to the police, “My life is worth more than its life.”

He could face life in prison when Mrs. Justice Carr sentenced him on Friday.

Bodycam images show how the agent used Tasered Rodwan while handling a machete Credit: With Police The officer knew his attacker and radio to help Taser Credit: PA: Press Association PC Stuart Outten became known as the hardest agent in Great Britain Britain after being attacked Credit: PA: Press Association Muhammad Rodwan was found guilty of deliberate injury after attacking the agent. Credit: PA: Press Association This is the machete used by Rodwan. Credit: PA: Press Association. The camera images of the agent showed him on all fours with hands covered with blood. Credit: With Police

