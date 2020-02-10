Anger against the machine that Wisconsin plays before the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4120925002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=music%2Canger%2Crage-against-the-machine%2Calpine-valley-music-theatre%2Camerican-family-insurance%2Ctom-morello%2Coverall-very-negative&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=entertainment%2Fmusic&ssts=entertainment%2Fmusic&series=" name="snow-player/4120925002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Zack de la Rocha (left) and Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine perform at the 2008 Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Target Center on September 3, 2008 in Minneapolis. (Photo: Max Whittaker, Getty Images)

A few days before the start of the Milwaukee Democratic National Convention, Rage Against the Machine will rock in Wisconsin.

The politically charged hard rock band – reunited after nearly a decade, in time for the 2020 presidential election – announced a North American tour that will take them to the Alpine Valley Music Theater on Monday.

The band will be at the East Troy Amphitheater on July 10, the location of their last performance in Wisconsin in 2007.

The DNC starts at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 13.

The so-called ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour of Rage contains 40 dates and the original line-up of the band: frontman Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk. Rapgroup Run the Jewels opens most data, also in Alpine Valley.

It is the second show announced for Alpine this summer – after a Journey and Pretenders concert on June 6 – in a year in which the reconstructed Amphitheater of the American Family Insurance plays most of the major open-air concerts of the season.

Tickets for Rage’s Alpine show can be purchased at livenation.com from Thursday at 11 a.m.

