Angels GM Billy Eppler confirms that the trade with Dodgers is disabled

ANAHEIM, California – The proposed trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been officially disabled.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed on Monday that he will not make a generally reported exchange, although he did not specify the deal or the players involved.

Several media reported that the Angels had almost taken over Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-handed Ross Stripling in a deal that infielder Luis Rengifo would have sent to the Dodgers last week.

The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers’ lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster. Eppler did not specify why the Angels deal with the Dodgers will not take place.

“There are many components in deals that must be met before you get to a point where you call players and inform them,” Eppler said. “We were unable to reach that point and, in all fairness to our players and players with other organizations, we will not comment further.”

Boston eventually reworked the deal to send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, a negotiated person told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal still needed approval from Major League Baseball.

After saying goodbye to old court fielder Kole Calhoun in the winter, this season the Angels could have used Pederson in that position together with Brian Goodwin while waiting for top perspective Jo Adell to make his way to the majors. Pederson had 36 home runs last season and 74 RBIs for the Dodgers.

Stripling could also be a valuable potential addition to the starting rotation of the Halos. He has spent an ERA of 3.51 in a four-year career between the bullpen and the rotation with the Dodgers.